George Foreman Agrees with Draw in Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin Fight

Former heavyweight champion George Foreman believes the judges made the right decision to score Saturday's fight between Gennady Golovkin and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez a draw, as neither did enough to earn the win.

The 68-year-old told TMZ both fighters should have tried to end the fight via knockout, and while he thought Adalaide Byrd's 118-110 scorecard in favor of Canelo was wrong―advising her to get her eyes checked―he agreed with the collective decision of the judges:

"The best way to win a boxing match is by knockout. The Triple G man couldn't pull it off and the other guy was scoring points on making him miss. ... You don't score points just by coming forward. In reality, they both came in as champions I would have allowed both to leave as champions. I wouldn't have done any more than a draw."

Golovkin and Canelo finally took their rivalry into the ring on Saturday and served up a close fight, with the Mexican dominating the early and late rounds and the Kazakh doing most of his damage in the middle rounds.

As expected, GGG was the aggressor and Canelo relied on counter-punching. Neither landed many clean power punches, and most fans and pundits seemed to think a draw was a fair result―even if many of them had Golovkin ahead on their cards, like former MMA star Dan Hardy:

Boxing has long held the view that champions need to be stopped or dominated in order to lose a fight, and both came into the bout defending middleweight titles.

Foreman's comments are in line with that view―neither champion did enough to win or lose, and the draw and likely rematch are warranted.