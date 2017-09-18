Chelsea Transfer News: Eden Hazard Talks Ligue 1 Return Amid PSG Rumours

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has ruled out moving to Paris Saint-Germain and said the only team he would ever join in Ligue 1 is former club Lille.

Per The Sun's Steve Goodman, the Belgian star is a long-time target for PSG. However, while he has not ruled out departing Chelsea some time in the future, the Paris giants are not on his list of potential destinations, per SFR Sport (via Goodman):

"There are some big clubs [in Ligue 1], and it was an attractive league even when I played in it six years ago.

"Big stars want to play in Ligue 1, and that is a good thing. But if I am to return it will be to play for Lille—they are my club.

"I still have a career to carve out, with a number of seasons ahead of me. I am at Chelsea for the time being, and I don’t know where my career will take me in the future. But if I do go back to France it will be to play for Lille."

Hazard has also been heavily linked with Real Madrid in the past, and the 26-year-old recently refused to rule out a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the future, per Marca (via Simon Johnson in the Evening Standard).

VI-Images/Getty Images

While PSG may have been linked with Hazard, they added Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to their squad in the summer and arguably no longer need the Belgium international in their squad.

Real, on the other hand, could potentially find a space in their first team for Hazard. Cristiano Ronaldo is now 32 and tends to play more centrally than out wide.

Meanwhile, Gareth Bale continues to be linked with a move back to England, most likely to Manchester United, per The Sun's Daniel Cutts.

There is certainly a possibility Real could pursue Hazard to fill the role on the left flank and be part of an attacking unit alongside Marco Asensio and Isco.

However, Hazard could well remain at Chelsea for the foreseeable future. He has been crucial in both of the Blues' two Premier League title wins in the last three seasons and has no immediate need to depart a club where he has huge prospects and is well-loved.