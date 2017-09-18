Washington Huskies vs. Colorado Buffaloes Odds, College Football Betting Pick

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

The Washington Huskies hold a firm grip on the series with the Colorado Buffaloes, winning and covering the spread each of the last seven meetings, including in the Pac-12 Championship Game last December. The Huskies will play as conference road chalk when they battle the Buffaloes in the rematch Saturday night in Boulder.

College football point spread: The Huskies opened as 9.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 39.6-22.0 Huskies (College football picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why the Washington Huskies can cover the spread

Washington is 3-0 on the season, following its 48-16 victory over Fresno State last Saturday. The Huskies, as 35-point favorites, grabbed a 27-0 lead after one quarter and had the spread covered at 48-7 early in the third. But they eased up and let the Bulldogs score the last nine points of the game, missing out on the cash.

On the evening, Washington outgained Fresno State 420-313, and most of the Bulldogs' yardage came after the outcome of the game had been decided. Huskies quarterback Jake Browning connected on 19 of 22 passes for 255 yards and four touchdowns, while wide receiver/kick returner Dante Pettis caught three touchdown passes and scored on a punt return for the third game in a row.

Washington opened this season with a 30-14 victory over Rutgers, then bombed Montana 63-7.

Why the Colorado Buffaloes can cover the spread

Colorado is also off to a 3-0 start, after knocking off Northern Colorado on Saturday 41-21. The Buffaloes gave up an early touchdown to trail 7-0, then scored 28 straight points to take control. They later let the Bears get within seven at 28-21 but blanked Northern Colorado over the last 28 minutes of the game to secure the victory.

For the day Colorado outgained the Bears 569-273 and outrushed them 212-71. Buffaloes QB Steven Montez threw for 357 yards and four touchdowns, running back Phillip Lindsey ran 26 times for 151 yards and a score, and wide receiver Devin Ross caught eight balls for 143 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, the Colorado defense stuffed Northern Colorado to a 1-for-14 performance on third-down conversions.

The Buffs opened this season with a 17-3 win over Colorado State, covering a three-point spread, then topped Texas State 37-3, just missing the cash against a 36-point spread.

Smart pick

Washington beat Colorado last December 41-10, and not all that much has changed since then. The Huskies outgained the Buffs that night 383-163, held the ball for almost 39 minutes and won the turnover battle 3-0, on their way toward an easy cover of an eight-point spread. Washington might not win this one by 31 points, but 14 would earn the money at online betting sites.

College football betting trends

Washington is 7-0 SU and ATS in its last seven games against Colorado.

The total has gone under in 11 of Colorado's last 14 games against its conference.

Colorado is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games in Week 4.

All college football odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.