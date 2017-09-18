UCLA Bruins vs. Stanford Cardinal Odds, Analysis, College Football Betting Pick

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The Stanford Cardinal own the UCLA Bruins as of late, winning each of their last nine college football meetings while going 8-1 against the spread. The Cardinal hope to keep that streak alive when they welcome the Bruins to Stanford Stadium for a Pac-12 bout Saturday night.

College football point spread: The Cardinal opened as 10-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 37.2-23.8 Cardinal (College football picks on every game)

Why the UCLA Bruins can cover the spread

UCLA is looking to bounce back after losing a tough decision at Memphis last Saturday 48-45. The Bruins led 17-7 in the second quarter, trailed 34-24 in the third quarter and rallied to take a 45-41 lead early in the fourth before suffering their first loss of this season.

UCLA racked up 633 yards of total offense and won the time of possession by a 32-28 split. Quarterback Josh Rosen connected on 34 of 56 throws for 463 yards and four touchdowns, and wide receiver Darren Andrews caught 10 balls for 175 yards and one of those scores. But Rosen also threw a pick-six in the third quarter and had another pass intercepted with the Bruins driving inside the Memphis red zone midway through the fourth.

Without those mistakes and 10 penalties for 99 yards, UCLA might have won that game. The Bruins opened this season with that crazy comeback victory over Texas A&M and put up 56 points in a victory over Hawaii, so they're averaging 48.7 points per outing.

Why the Stanford Cardinal can cover the spread

Stanford is also looking to rebound, after falling 20-17 at San Diego State on Saturday. The Cardinal spotted the Aztecs an early 3-0 lead, went ahead 17-13 on a 51-yard Bryce Love touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, but gave up a San Diego State score with 54 seconds left and could not respond.

On the evening Stanford outrushed the Aztecs 174-166, as Love compiled 184 yards and two touchdowns on just 13 carries. But three Cardinal turnovers basically cost them 10 points.

Love, replacing the departed Christian McCaffrey, now has four touchdown runs this season of more than 50 yards.

Stanford opened with a 62-7 rout of Rice, easily covering a 30-point spread. The Cardinal lost at USC 42-24, but that game was a little closer than that score might indicate, considering Stanford was in striking distance at 28-17 into the fourth quarter.

Smart pick

The Cardinal won last year's meeting 22-13 but had to score two touchdowns in the final 24 seconds to do it. Stanford probably owns an edge on defense, but Rosen and UCLA can move the ball enough to certainly keep things close. The smart money here wagers the Bruins and the points at online betting sites.

College football betting trends

UCLA is 0-9 straight up and 1-8 ATS in its last nine games against Stanford.

The total has gone under in three of UCLA's last four games against Stanford.

Stanford is 6-0 SU and ATS in its last six games in Week 4.

