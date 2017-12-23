Jordy Nelson Ruled Out After Suffering Shoulder Injury in 2nd Half vs. Vikings

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers receiver Jordy Nelson suffered a shoulder injury that caused him to leave his team's Week 16 game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.

The Packers announced Nelson would not return to the game as a result of his shoulder injury. He suffered the injury while making a diving catch.

Nelson got off to a hot start this year with six touchdowns in the first five weeks. However, he has struggled since Aaron Rodgers went down for the first time with a shoulder injury.

He entered the week with 50 catches, 471 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

The 32-year-old had been one of the most consistent receivers in the NFL in recent years. He tallied 1,519 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2014 and then, after missing all of 2015 with a torn ACL, returned with 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2016.

Unfortunately, he never seemed to develop chemistry with Brett Hundley, while Davante Adams has emerged as the top receiver on the roster.

Randall Cobb should get an immediate boost in targets, along with Jeff Janis. Geronimo Allison could also see additional snaps in three-receiver sets.