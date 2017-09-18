Chelsea Transfer News: Atletico Madrid Rumoured to Make Final Diego Costa Bid

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Atletico Madrid will reportedly make one final offer for Diego Costa to Chelsea, and won't go any higher than £57.25 million.

That's according to Madrid-based daily Marca (h/t TalkSport), who reported Atletico's offer would have a base fee of £48.5 million, with the rest coming as performance-related bonuses.

The saga involving the Spain international and his current and former club has dragged on since the start of summer, and Sky Sports News recently reported things finally appear headed in the right direction:

The transfer window closed weeks ago, so Costa won't be able to play for the Rojiblancos until January. He's yet to play a second of Premier League football this season, as he's involved in an ugly standoff with the Blues.

While several other destinations were mentioned during the summer, Atletico always seemed the only realistic possibility. Robbie Dunne of AS English couldn't help but crack a joke during the club's home opener on Saturday, their first ever match at the Wanda Metropolitano:

Cub president Enrique Cerezo has admitted he wants to add Costa to the squad but has played down reports a deal is imminent, per Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard:

"What I do understand is that Costa is a Chelsea player and until January, there is time to talk to his club and with anybody else. We will not do anything until January. If his family is moving [to Madrid] then I do not know."

Chelsea fans have likely grown sick and tired of the endless reports, as Costa has made his grievances public in an attempt to force the move. The entire saga kicked off when Costa shared a text message he got from manager Antonio Conte, in which the Italian informed him his services were no longer needed, per Mirror's John Cross.

David Ramos/Getty Images

The public spat severely weakened the Blues' negotiating position and possibly resulted in Costa not getting his desired move. While it's clear there's no future left for him at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea were never expected to just give him away―they paid £32 million for his services just a few years ago, after all.

A transfer fee of £57.25 million would be reasonable, given the circumstances, and if that is Atletico's final offer, the Blues should take it. The ongoing saga has become a major distraction at this point, something Chelsea can do without.