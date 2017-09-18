Lawrence Timmons Reportedly Was Subject of Missing Persons Report

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins reportedly filed a missing persons report with authorities Saturday in Los Angeles after linebacker Lawrence Timmons wasn't in his hotel room by curfew, according to TMZ Sports.

Per that report, "Our sources say the team scrambled to find him—calling family and close friends before ultimately filing a missing persons report with local law enforcement."

He was eventually found at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday morning.

The linebacker was reportedly heading to Pennsylvania to visit his child and the child's mother. TMZ reported that Timmons missed the child.

Dolphins offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod said Sunday, per Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald:

"I really don't know much about the situation. I don't know what happened or why. It got to the point where I just hope he's OK. Of course we want the competitor out there. He left it out there all week in practice. He had a good week of practice. When this happened, I just hope he's OK. You want him to play. He's a leader. He's a hell of player."

Adam Schefter of ESPN updated Timmons' status Monday:

Timmons, 31, had started 101 consecutive games before Sunday, playing his first 10 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Dolphins this offseason and was expected to serve as one of the team's starters at linebacker, upgrading a position that had been a major question mark for the team in 2016.