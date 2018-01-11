Canelo Alvarez Agrees to 2nd Gennady Golovkin Fight Without Rematch Clause

Al Bello/Getty Images

Gennady Golovkin and Saul "Canelo" Alvarez will reportedly continue their rivalry inside the ring, as the two middleweight stars will have a rematch on May 5 after their first fight ended in a draw.

Per Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times, Canelo has agreed to the fight with Golovkin's camp expected to sign off on the deal "within the next few days."

Golden Boy Promotions president Eric Gomez told Pugmire there is no rematch clause included in the deal.

"It's going to be another great fight, so it'll likely be a natural to do another rematch, but it's not in the agreement," Gomez said.

GGG and Canelo finally came face-to-face on September 16 after years of waging a war of words in the press, and the duo fought to a controversial draw.

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya previously revealed there was a contractual immediate rematch clause, and after their first bout, both expressed interest in using it, per Chris Chavez of Sports Illustrated.

Andreas Hale of The Corner Podcast was one of many pundits predicting a rematch on Cinco de Mayo as soon as the fight ended:

The fact the holiday will fall on a Saturday in 2018 sets things up beautifully for Canelo, Mexico's most popular boxer of the moment.

The first fight between the two was a close affair, with Canelo enjoying the better start and finish and Golovkin pursuing the Mexican in the middle rounds. Most fans and pundits had Golovkin winning a close decision, thanks to his higher output, attacking style and fearsome jab that found its target throughout the fight.

But while one judge scored the fight in favor of the Kazakh and a second scored the bout a draw, Adalaide Byrd shocked everyone watching with a 118-110 card in favor of Canelo. MMAFighting's Ariel Helwani was one of many who questioned the card:

Golovkin walked through some of Canelo's best punches in the first fight and should have reason to believe he can cruise to a decision win if he's less timid early in the rematch, but time is on the Mexican's side.

While Canelo seems to improve with every passing fight, Golovkin is slowly starting to show his age. The 35-year-old saw his long knockout streak ended by Daniel Jacobs and didn't land his devastating power shots to the body as cleanly against Alvarez―every passing day is in the latter's advantage.