Liverpool Transfer News: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's Agent Talks Summer Rumours

Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Liverpool target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was pursued by clubs in Manchester, Madrid and Milan during the summer, according to the Lazio midfielder's agent, Mateja Kezman.

Kezman said there was widespread interest in the 22-year-old in the recent transfer window and left the door open for a potential departure from Lazio next year, per Radio CRC (via Football Italia):

"If Milinkovic-Savic keeps this up, there will be plenty of contact from different clubs, like there was over the summer

"[...]

"Milinkovic-Savic to leave next summer? There’s been a lot of pressing from several clubs, such as those in Madrid, Manchester and Milan, but the lad wants to be happy, play to keep growing and become one of the best in his role.

"It’s difficult to see him away from Lazio, where he has started the season very well, but I can’t rule out him leaving."

Per Corriere dello Sport (via TalkSport) Liverpool had a £24 million bid for Milinkovic-Savic rejected back in June, and it looks as though they will have a number of other clubs to contend with if they plan to return for him in the future.

The Serbia under-21 international has a contract with Lazio to 2022, so the Rome outfit are likely to demand a huge fee for him.

And his value is only likely to increase if he continues in his current vein of fine form—his performance against AC Milan earlier this month was impressive, per Squawka:

Milinkovic-Savic has the ability to thrive in any of Europe's top leagues. His distribution from central midfield is excellent, he is comfortable on the ball and his physicality and height make him a menace in the air, per WhoScored.com:

Another strong season in Serie A in 2017-18 and Lazio will likely be mobbed with offers for the central midfielder next summer.