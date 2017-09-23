    Chelsea Transfer News: Andrea Belotti Rumours, Ruben Loftus-Cheek Latest

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistSeptember 23, 2017

    TURIN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 17: Andrea Belotti of Torino during the Serie A match between Torino FC and UC Sampdoria at Stadio Olimpico di Torino on September 17, 2017 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Filippo Alfero/Getty Images)
    Filippo Alfero/Getty Images

    Torino striker Andrea Belotti, linked with Chelsea and AC Milan during the summer transfer window, is said to be in talks with his club about a new contract.

    According to Calciomercato.com, discussions are under way between Belotti and the Granata about a new long-term deal that would see him pick up an annual salary of €3 million (£2.66 million). 

    The fresh terms would also reportedly see Belotti's €100 million release clause (£88.5 million)—which is only valid for clubs outside of Serie A—increased. "It is believed that any Serie A club interested in the Italian striker would seal the transfer of the 23-year-old if the release clause is met," the report continued.

    It's added that Chelsea and Milan were both keen to add Belotti to their ranks in the summer, though both snapped up different goalscoring options.

    The Blues moved to secure the signing of Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid to fill their centre-forward position. Per the Match of the Day Twitter account, it appears manager Antonio Conte was after a particular type of striker:

    Belotti is one of the most exciting Italian players to come through in recent years and was sensational leading the line for Torino in 2016-17.

    As previously mentioned, Belotti wins his fair share of battles in the air, but there's a lot more to his game than using his head. The Italy international can score goals with either foot, is intelligent in the way he finds space and puts in a tremendous amount of work off the ball.

    Per Scouted Football, the man known as Il Gallo has carried his red-hot form from last season into 2017-18:

    Chelsea's capture of Morata means there is no longer a need for a player in Belotti's mould, even though Conte would surely love to have two world-class forwards in his squad.

          

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek Unsure over Future

    LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: Ruben Loftus-Cheek of Crystal Palace applauds the fans at full time during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield on August 19, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AM
    Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek, on loan at Crystal Palace from Chelsea, has admitted he is unsure as to whether he has a long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

    "Not at all," the 21-year-old said when asked whether Conte had assured him he would get a chance next season, per Alex Wood of the Daily Star. "But I don't think it's right to because you never know how I'll preform this season. So, right now I'm just literally focused on Palace. [Conte] said I need to play games."

    The midfielder's natural talent has had plenty excited at Chelsea for a while, though he's struggled to make the step up into the first team.

    With that in mind, a loan deal to a local club made sense. As The Times' James Gheerbrant noted, despite Palace's rotten start to the Premier League season, the Chelsea man has blossomed:

    Even so, it's tough to see where he figures in the Blues pecking order. After all, the club spent big money in the summer to improve the midfield, with Tiemoue Bakayoko coming in from AS Monaco and Danny Drinkwater arriving from Leicester City on the final day of the transfer window.

    Those players look as though they will be tussling for starting spots for this season and beyond. It means Loftus-Cheek will have to enjoy a special campaign if he's to return to Chelsea and contend for a first-team place in 2018-19.

