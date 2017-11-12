    Browns LB Jamie Collins Suffers Knee Injury, Ruled Out vs. Lions

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 12, 2017

    Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Jamie Collins (51) reacts during an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Cleveland. The Browns won 10-6. (AP Photo/David Richard)
    David Richard/Associated Press

    Cleveland Browns linebacker Jamie Collins left Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions and will not return after suffering a knee injury.  

    Collins, 28, had one tackle before exiting. 

    In his second season with the Browns, Collins previously suffered a concussion in Week 2's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He missed three games before returning to the lineup.

    "He's begging me to play safety," Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams said. "And I'm not saying he couldn't be the best one out there right now. If he wanted to play defensive end, he could play defensive end."

    "There's lots of things about his versatility, that it's gonna be fun and challenging to find spots to cut him loose," he added.

    The Browns signed Collins to a $50 million contract extension this offseason, so his injury-riddled 2017 has been a bit of a disappointment. 

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Browns Botch Clock, Still Suck

      Zac Wassink
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Burfict Ejected After Making Contact with Ref

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      🚨 Bears Challenge Fail 🚨

      Zac Wassink
      via Bleacher Report
      Video Play Button
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Week 10 Gambling Preview

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report