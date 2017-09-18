Reliving Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan's Greatest WWE Moments

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

Bobby "The Brain" Heenan will be remembered as an entertainer like no other.

The WWE Hall of Famer was the funniest man in pro wrestling history. He tickled with slapstick or punctuated the action on-screen with his machete-sharp wit. Heenan was the benchmark for wrestling managers, one of the best color commentators the business has ever seen and simply a one-of-a-kind personality.



Sadly, throat cancer put its dark imprint on the later years of his life. And as WWE.com reported, Heenan died over the weekend at 73 years old.

An outpouring from fans, wrestlers and peers soon followed.

Former WWE tag team champion Tyson Kidd tweeted: "We all have so many great memories of Bobby Heenan—whether ringside or on commentary. Either way, he was simply the best."

Those memories that Kidd spoke of came from WrestleMania and Raw, at the announce desk and in the ring. Whether Heenan was delivering the punch line or serving as the punching bag, he made the most of it all.

After a successful career at the American Wrestling Association and elsewhere, The Brain joined WWE in 1984.

Soon, Heenan was the mouthpiece and manager of many a major name. Rick Rude, Andre the Giant, Big John Studd and The Brain Busters were among the grapplers that comprised The Heenan Family.

He later teamed with Gorilla Monsoon on color commentary, forming one of the most beloved announcing duos in WWE history.

By the time he left for WCW in 1994, The Brain made an indelible mark on WWE. He antagonized and annoyed like no one else. He turned the silliest little moments into something memorable. The following is a look back at some of those, reliving Heenan's best work as an advocate, funnyman or weasel.