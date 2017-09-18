Reliving Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan's Greatest WWE Moments

Reliving Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan's Greatest WWE MomentsSeptember 18, 2017
Bobby "The Brain" Heenan will be remembered as an entertainer like no other.
The WWE Hall of Famer was the funniest man in pro wrestling history. He tickled with slapstick or punctuated the action on-screen with his machete-sharp wit. Heenan was the benchmark for wrestling managers, one of the best color commentators the business has ever seen and simply a one-of-a-kind personality.
Sadly, throat cancer put its dark imprint on the later years of his life. And as WWE.com reported, Heenan died over the weekend at 73 years old.
An outpouring from fans, wrestlers and peers soon followed.
Former WWE tag team champion Tyson Kidd tweeted: "We all have so many great memories of Bobby Heenan—whether ringside or on commentary. Either way, he was simply the best."
Those memories that Kidd spoke of came from WrestleMania and Raw, at the announce desk and in the ring. Whether Heenan was delivering the punch line or serving as the punching bag, he made the most of it all.
After a successful career at the American Wrestling Association and elsewhere, The Brain joined WWE in 1984.
Soon, Heenan was the mouthpiece and manager of many a major name. Rick Rude, Andre the Giant, Big John Studd and The Brain Busters were among the grapplers that comprised The Heenan Family.
He later teamed with Gorilla Monsoon on color commentary, forming one of the most beloved announcing duos in WWE history.
By the time he left for WCW in 1994, The Brain made an indelible mark on WWE. He antagonized and annoyed like no one else. He turned the silliest little moments into something memorable. The following is a look back at some of those, reliving Heenan's best work as an advocate, funnyman or weasel.
The Warrior Beats The Weasel
During his AWA days, Heenan earned himself a nickname that would lead to many an embarrassing moment: Weasel.
The Brain would involve himself in his client's feuds to the point where the babyface would challenge him to a Loser Wears a Weasel Suit match. The hero would slap around the scoundrel en route to an easy win. Heenan would have to wear a weasel costume and flop around the ring comically.
The formula worked well enough that WWE borrowed in 1988 several times.
The Ultimate Warrior, a longtime adversary of The Heenan Family, played the part Verne Gagne played back in 1980. He pushed Heenan around and handled him easily, giving the manager his comeuppance.
Heenan would later come out of a sleeper-induced daze once he was already dressed in the weasel suit and fumble around like a fool. And with that, the card had its comic relief for the night in spades.
Heenan Slaps The Giant
Heenan tried to lead Andre the Giant to a world title win over Hulk Hogan in 1987, but things didn't work out for the heels. Fast forward to WrestleMania VI in 1990 at the tail end of Andre's career, when The Brain had another big loss on his resume.
Frustration boiled over after a Tag Team Championship match after Andre and Haku lost to Demolition.
A furious Heenan made the mistake of needling, poking and then slapping the big man. Andre memorably grabbed his manager by the throat and ended their alliance violently.
Heenan's rapid shift from barking bully to sniveling coward was perfect. He helped bolster that babyface turn for Andre, making the change in heart as big of a headline as the title change.
This has since become one of WrestleMania's most lasting images.
Heenan Welcomes Ric Flair to WWE
Ric Flair's NWA World Heavyweight Championship debuted on WWE TV before The Nature Boy himself did.
Heenan teased Flair's arrival by introducing the rival promotion's title, claiming Flair was the superior world champ. The Brain was on the scene again when Flair stepped onto the WWE stage, going from a nervous ball of energy backstage to a gloating braggart when his associate arrived on Sept. 9, 1991.
Heenan's presence added an air of importance to the proceedings. It instantly gave Flair a loyal bootlicker, and the relationship with The Brain served as an instant way for fans unfamiliar with Flair's work to connect with him.
The Brain emphatically favored Flair during commentary afterward, including when he sounded as if he was going to explode in his chair during The Nature Boy's Royal Rumble win in 1992, screaming "Yes! Yes! Yes!"
Heenan Calls the Barbershop Window Incident
There are too many times to count when Heenan sided with the heel in the ring to point of absurdity. None of them are quite as memorable and amusing as when he twisted logic in order to support Shawn Michaels.
Michaels and his tag team partner Marty Jannetty appeared on Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake barbershop segment on Dec. 2, 1991, seemingly looking to repair their alliance.
The Rockers didn't re-form, though; they imploded. Michaels smashed Jannetty's head through the barbershop window.
And only Heenan could spin the scene the way he did. "Jannetty tried to dive through the window to escape. Did you see that? What an act of cowardism," The Brain cried out.
His voice and wit will forever be associated with this attack, with Heenan's signature style most exemplified with his reaction.
Sneaking into the 1st Episode of Raw
Yokozuna, Undertaker and The Steiner Brothers notched wins during the first episode of Raw on Jan. 11, 1993. Heenan was one of the bigger stars of the night, too.
The Brain tried to get into the sold-out show several times. He donned a variety of disguises. He begged. He tried to sneak past security.
It was all ridiculous fun.
Throughout the show, Heenan popped up, giving Raw ample dashes of humor to go along with all the action. Heenan would eventually become a regular site at the announce desk on Mondays, but he began his tenure on the show as an outsider and irritant.
The Weasel on a Camel
For better or worse, WrestleMania IX in 1993 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas may be more remembered for its Roman motif than what unfolded between the ropes.
Announcers wore togas. A vulture on a perch accompanied Undertaker to the ring. And Heenan rode in backward on a camel.
The extravagance played up the spectacle of WrestleMania. Heenan's part was a fun little moment that played out on the grand stage.
Heenan fearfully clung to the pack animal before slipping off and stumbling around. This was no clever bit, but The Brain made it funnier than anyone else would have. It was simply hard not to chuckle as he rode in unnerved by the animal underneath him.
Gorilla Throws Out The Brain
Heenan's exit from WWE is a reminder of how he made everything he did memorable. The Brain did not go quietly into the night on Dec. 6, 1993. Instead, he predictably made an absolute fool of himself for the sake of entertainment.
Longtime rival and broadcast partner Monsoon had taken over as WWE's fictional president. He ousted Heenan from Raw by tossing him and his gym bag out into the street.
Heenan's pathetic pleading and melodramatic response made this comedy gold. Whether one felt pity for Heenan or laughed at him when he cried "My belongings," it's hard to forget his performance.
The Brain said goodbye in true Heenan fashion, delivering one last laugh before he made his way to WCW.
The Brain Enters the Hall
A live mic and Heenan was always an electric combination.
That remained true in 2004 when Heenan made his way into the WWE Hall of Fame. He fired off one-liners throughout. He messed with the wrestlers he used to manage. He told funny stories from the road.
Even with his voice hampered by cancer, Heenan was his old, entertaining self. Given the spotlight once more, he delivered. As he had done throughout his career.
Try watching that speech without laughing or getting a bit misty.
Thanks for the memories, Brain. You were truly special.