Liverpool Transfer News: Jurgen Klopp on Daniel Sturridge, Latest Reds Rumours

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said there was never any doubt that Daniel Sturridge would stay at Anfield this summer.

The striker has fallen down the pecking order since Klopp's arrival at Anfield, with Roberto Firmino chosen to lead the line for the Reds in vital matches. Nevertheless, the Liverpool manager has noted how important the England international is to the team and that he never came close to moving on in the window.

"Yes, we did talk and it was good," he said, per David Anderson of the Daily Mirror. "It was not a talk of him saying, 'When can I go?' or, 'Where can I go?' Not that talk, but about what we planned for this season. It is not he could be important. He is important. But in the end, I have 11 players and stuff like this."

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Indeed, Liverpool have have kept faith in the 28-year-old, choosing to move Divock Origi out on loan to Wolfsburg. It means that behind Firmino, Sturridge is second in the centre-forward pecking order.

As noted by Rob Gutmann of The Anfield Wrap, the striker's absence from the 2-0 loss against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup third round suggested he has a big role to play in weeks to come:

During his times as a Liverpool player, Sturridge has shown so many flashes of brilliance. Around and inside the penalty area he is such an intelligent footballer, as he's able to take the ball in tight spaces, ghost past opponents and finish with conviction.

What has prevented him from becoming a great for the club is his injury record, while his inability to press like Firmino means he's not ideal for Klopp's front-foot brand of football. Nevertheless, it's rare to find a footballer with the natural gifts he possesses, and it will be intriguing to see what he can contribute to the Liverpool cause this term.

AC Milan to Rival Reds for Kerem Demirbay

Simon Hofmann/Getty Images

According to Tuttosport (h/t Eren Sarigul of Turkish Football), AC Milan will seek to beat Liverpool in the chase for Hoffenheim playmaker Kerem Demirbay.

In the report it's suggested the 24-year-old would be available to buy for a cut-price €15 million (£13 million). Per Sarigul, it was recently noted by Bild that discussions had taken place between representatives for the midfielder and Liverpool about a potential move.

The Reds got a look at Demirbay first hand recently, as they took on Hoffenheim in a couple of UEFA Champions League qualifiers. The Hoffenheim man was impressive, though his team were eventually beaten 6-3 on aggregate.

Demirbay caught the eye of the Liverpool Echo's Kristian Walsh in the first leg in Germany:

There's so much to the midfielder's game, and if there is genuine interest in the player from Klopp, that'd be no great surprise. Demirbay finds space with ease on the field, is comfortable moving the ball forward and typically has a pass to match when he ventures into dangerous positions.

Last season he totted up six goals and eight assists in the top flight and already this term the playmaker has showcased encouraging signs of progression. If Liverpool or Milan were able to land him for £13 million in January or next summer, he'd be a wonderful acquisition.