    Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin Judge Stood Down After Controversial Scorecard

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2017

    LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 16: Gennady Golovkin (L) hits Canelo Alvarez in the 12th round of their WBC, WBA and IBF middleweight championship bout at T-Mobile Arena on September 16, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The boxers fought to a draw and Golovkin retained his titles. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    Adalaide Byrd, the judge who awarded a score of 118-110 in Canelo Alvarez's favour on Saturday as he and Gennady Golovkin fought to a split draw, has been stood down by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

    According to Jack de Menezes of The Independent, executive director of the NASC Bob Bennett said Byrd needed a "small break," adding:

    "I'm not going to put her right back in. She'll still be in the business, but she needs to catch her breath.

    "Like in any profession, you have a bad night. Unfortunately, she didn't do well. I can tell you she conducts training for us, takes judges under her wing, but her score was too wide."

                                            

