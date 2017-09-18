Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin Judge Stood Down After Controversial Scorecard

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Adalaide Byrd, the judge who awarded a score of 118-110 in Canelo Alvarez's favour on Saturday as he and Gennady Golovkin fought to a split draw, has been stood down by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

According to Jack de Menezes of The Independent, executive director of the NASC Bob Bennett said Byrd needed a "small break," adding:



"I'm not going to put her right back in. She'll still be in the business, but she needs to catch her breath.

"Like in any profession, you have a bad night. Unfortunately, she didn't do well. I can tell you she conducts training for us, takes judges under her wing, but her score was too wide."

