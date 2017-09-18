Unai Emery Tells Neymar and Edinson Cavani to 'Sort It Out' After Penalty Issues

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery has called on Neymar and Edinson Cavani to "sort it out" after their set-piece disagreements against Lyon on Sunday.

Cavani and Neymar were seemingly at odds over who should take a penalty in the Ligue 1 contest, with the former eventually taking the kick and seeing it saved by Anthony Lopes. Earlier in the game, the pair looked to clash over who should take a free-kick, too.

Speaking about the incident afterwards, Emery urged the forwards to settle the matter themselves or he will make the decision.

"I have told them to sort it out between themselves," said the coach, per Jonathan Johnson of ESPN FC. "I think that they are capable of doing that and that they will both be our kickers. If they cannot reach an agreement, I will decide for them. I do not want this to become a problem for us."

Here's a look at the brilliant save, per the Lyon Twitter account:

As noted by Johnson, Dani Alves also seemed to get involved in the skirmishes, hiding the ball from Cavani and handing it to Neymar at one point.

Despite Cavani's penalty miss, PSG won the game 2-0 after two late own goals from Marcelo and Jeremy Morel.

Johnson added on social media that he was a little concerned about the situation and expected stronger leadership from the PSG manager:

While this issue will concern some, PSG supporters will be delighted with the way in which Neymar, Cavani and Kylian Mbappe have linked up as a trio so far this season.

Though none of the threesome were able to get on the scoresheet against a dogged Lyon side, they were all involved in the crucial goals. Cavani's effort was deflected for the opener, whereas Mbappe's strike, after being played in by a Neymar pass, struck Morel before flashing into the net.

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

It wasn't PSG's best performance of the campaign so far, but their record in Ligue 1 remains perfect six games into the season.

As noted by OptaJean, the spirit and fitness of the team makes them so dangerous late on in matches:

Cavani and Neymar are both big personalities, and as such, each will be keen to take responsibility from set-piece situations.

Nevertheless, these types of decisions should be made prior to the game to prevent uncomfortable moments like the one aforementioned. Having seen Cavani's most recent effort stopped from 12 yards, Neymar, a world-record signing in the summer, will surely take over set-piece duties for the immediate future.