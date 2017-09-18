Manchester City to Reportedly Double Kevin De Bruyne Wages in New Contract Offer

VI-Images/Getty Images

Manchester City are reportedly ready to offer Kevin De Bruyne a new contract that'd see him double his current £6 million-a-year salary.

According to James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph, while the Belgium international still has four years left on his current deal, City want to reward his tremendous recent form. They are said to view the 26-year-old as "one of Europe's most complete midfielders."

"De Bruyne is happy and settled at the Etihad Stadium and is expected to commit to a contract that will catapult his salary beyond the £200,000-a-week mark," continued Ducker. It's added that "preliminary discussions" have already been held and "there is a willingness on all sides to make a deal happen quickly."

Rupert Fryer believes City have the standout footballer in the Premier League at the moment in De Bruyne:

It's tough to argue against that assessment, especially given the manner in which the Belgian has started the 2017-18 campaign.

While he may not be prolific in terms of goalscoring—De Bruyne has yet to get off the mark—he's been at the hub of City's blistering attacking play. Operating in an orthodox midfield position the former Wolfsburg man has showcased additional discipline and concentration under manager Pep Guardiola.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

From the deeper position De Bruyne is involved in the game all the time, and that's a huge positive for City. His passing is incisive and accurate, while his inventiveness on the ball catches defenders off guard.

As noted by Squakwa Football, in City's 6-0 demolition of Watford on Saturday, De Bruyne was central to his team's immaculate attacking play:

Meanwhile, as relayed by City Watch ahead of the game against the Hornets, the midfielder is adding more facets to his game:

"Kevin is one of the best players I've ever seen in my life in terms that he can make absolutely everything," said Guardiola of De Bruyne after City's 4-0 win over Feyenoord in the UEFA Champions League, per Jonathan Smith of ESPN FC. "He's a top, top quality player. We are so proud and so happy he's with us."

TF-Images/Getty Images

Under Guardiola he has developed his game and is well on his way to becoming the standout attacking midfielder in world football.