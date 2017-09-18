Jets' Jordan Jenkins on Marshawn Lynch's Dance: 'It Irks My Ever-Living Nerves'

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The New York Jets couldn't stop running back Marshawn Lynch from reaching the end zone or dancing on the sidelines during the Oakland Raiders' 45-20 victory Sunday, and they aren't happy about it.

Rich Cimini of ESPN.com noted the JumboTron captured Lynch dancing on the sideline in the fourth quarter of the straightforward win, much to the crowd's delight at Oakland-Alameda Coliseum. According to Cimini, "several Jets players admitted they were embarrassed and angered" by the dancing.

Linebacker Jordan Jenkins verbalized the frustration, saying "It irks my ever-living nerves," per Cimini. "When I saw it happening, it was infuriating. ... That pissed me off. I'm an old-school guy. I don't like when things like that happen. That was embarrassing, losing like that and having Marshawn dance like that."

Jenkins stressed he hopes the entire Jets team was frustrated with Lynch's dancing and responds in kind during Week 3's AFC East battle against the Miami Dolphins.

ESPN highlighted some of Lynch's moves:

"We're upset because it seems like he was rubbing it in our face," defensive lineman Steve McLendon said, per Cimini. "But he's winning, man. He can do whatever he wants to do."

Cimini pointed out Lynch is from Oakland and Sunday was his first game in front of the Raiders fans since he ended his retirement and signed with the team this past offseason. What's more, the song he danced to had the lyric "I'm really from Oakland," per Scott Bairof CSN Bay Area.

The five-time Pro Bowler had reason to dance, seeing as how Oakland moved to 2-0 partially because of his 45 rushing yards and a touchdown after he tallied 76 rushing yards in the season-opening win against the Tennessee Titans.

Sunday was also his only chance to dance in front of his hometown fans until Oct. 8 with road contests against Washington and the Denver Broncos in the next two weeks. Those Raiders fans would love to see him consistently dancing in the end zone moving forward as they look to build on last season's 12-4 finish and playoff appearance.