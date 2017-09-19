Fantasy Football Week 3: Matt Camp's Week 3 BS Meter

2 of 9

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Coming into the season, it was pretty clear that the Saints' backfield could be a mess for fantasy owners with the additions of Adrian Peterson and Alvin Kamara to go along with a strong fantasy option in Mark Ingram. Through two games, the assessment was correct, and it's Peterson whose value has been hurt the most.

Game flow seems to be the biggest issue for Peterson's role. The last lead the Saints had came with 4:08 remaining in the second quarter of their eventual 29-19 loss to the Vikings in Week 1. They followed that up with a 36-20 loss to the Patriots, which was never closer than the 6-3 lead the Patriots had with 7:38 left in the first quarter.

In the first two games, Peterson has just 14 carries for 44 yards and one target while playing 25 of 127 snaps (19.7 percent). During that same span, Ingram played 61 of 127 snaps (48 percent) and Kamara played 48 of 127 snaps (37.8 percent).

If you thought Peterson would leapfrog Ingram into the starting job, it doesn't appear that was ever in the plans. According to Kevin Patra of NFL.com, Payton was asked about Peterson and said, “I don't think we've ever discussed featuring him like he was featured in Minnesota.”

It's no secret the Saints have a terrible defense, so playing from behind could become a trend throughout the season, which might leave Peterson as the odd man out. Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara have combined for 16 receptions and 149 yards on 23 targets while Peterson doesn't have a reception on his lone target. The Saints need their backs to contribute in the passing game, and that's not a strength for Peterson, but it is for both Ingram and Kamara.

Even if you take away the need for help in the passing game, Peterson and Ingram each have 14 carries with Ingram averaging 4.9 yards per carry to Peterson's 3.1 YPC. This situation never seemed like a great fit for Peterson, as he's on a team that likely won't be able to give him enough carries to be useful for fantasy. Don't let his name value stop you from cutting him loose.

BS Meter on cutting Peterson from fantasy rosters: 2/10