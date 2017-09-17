Chargers' Anthony Lynn on Younghoe Koo Struggles: 'He Didn't Kick Well Today'

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn didn't rule out considering a replacement for starting kicker Younghoe Koo after the rookie missed two field goals in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

"He didn't kick well today," Lynn said, per ESPN.com's Eric D. Williams. "He missed two field goals. Last week it wasn't his issue. I thought he kicked fine last week, even though he got a kick blocked. But he didn't kick well today, so we'll see. We'll see how he responds."

Lynn added he's "always looking to improve in that area" when asked if he'd sign another kicker to challenge Koo for the starting job.

For the second game in a row, Koo was in position to hit a critical field goal late in the fourth quarter. A week after the Denver Broncos blocked his game-tying 44-yard attempt, Koo pushed a 44-yard attempt wide right as the Chargers trailed by two points.

Koo had also missed a 43-yarder in the second quarter as Los Angeles was up 10-3.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid tweeted about Koo's bad day:

The 23-year-old was 19-of-20 on field goals in his senior year at Georgia Southern, and he went viral on social media in December when he shared a video from a practice session on Twitter:

The NFL can be an unforgiving place for kickers, though.

Roberto Aguayo was a second-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2016, and the team cut him in August after he went 22-of-31 on field goals as a rookie. Aguayo is looking for his third team after the Chicago Bears released him less than a month after claiming him off waivers.

Should Koo remain with the Chargers heading into their Week 3 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, he'll likely have no margin for error before Lynn goes in a different direction.