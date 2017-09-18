NFL1000 Week 2 Notebook: Chicago Needs to Start Mitchell Trubisky

1 of 10

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Following the Chicago Bears' 29-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Bears head coach John Fox said that he would not be benching veteran quarterback Mike Glennon in favor of rookie Mitchell Trubisky, emphasizing that he wouldn't put it all on the quarterback, especially before he watched the tape.

When Fox does watch the tape, he may feel differently. Glennon threw two interceptions against the Buccaneers, one was returned for a touchdown and both were based on bad reads. The first pick came with 2:42 left in the first quarter. Glennon was trying to hit tight end Dion Sims on a quick comeback out of a tight formation, but he completely missed Tampa Bay linebacker Kwon Alexander dropping into coverage, and Alexander easily jumped the route. As Alexander is one of the more adept coverage linebackers in the NFL, missing him as a potential drop defender is inexcusable.

The second pick, which resulted in a touchdown for the Bucs, came with 4:21 left in the first half. Here, Glennon was trying to hit receiver Josh Bellamy on an up-and-out route, but cornerback Robert McClain boxed Bellamy out before he hit the first stem in his route. McClain had inside position when Glennon still had the ball, but he threw it anyway and McClain had an easy pick, which he took to the house.

There is no advantage to having Mike Glennon as a starting quarterback in the NFL. He processes things too slowly, and he takes too long to throw once he does decide on a receiver. This results in compensatory bad decisions, and this likely will not change over time.

The only question now should be whether Trubisky is ready to start. Right now, Trubisky is more mobile than Glennon, has a better arm, is able to fire the ball downfield more quickly as long as he has easy reads and we've already seen offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains develop a game plan for the rookie that works.

Trubisky will undoubtedly undergo growing pains on the field, but at least he has physical potential. Mike Glennon has showed us exactly what he is—and decidedly what he isn't. It's time for the Bears to make a change.