    NCAA Football Rankings 2017: Top Reaction to Week 4 College Polls and Standings

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2017

    LOUISVILLE, KY - SEPTEMBER 16: Kelly Bryant #2 of the Clemson Tigers celebrates after rushing for an eight-yard touchdown in the first quarter of a game against the Louisville Cardinals at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium on September 16, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    For the second straight week, there's a new No. 2 in the Associated Press' Top 25 rankings.

    Clemson moved into the second spot after its 47-21 road thumping of Lamar Jackson and Louisville. The reigning Heisman winner had three touchdowns and 381 yards but most of that came during garbage time.

    "We just didn't play our game today," Jackson told reporters. "We came out, we weren't scoring points. The offense did a horrible job tonight."

    Clemson's defense, for the most part, throttled the Cardinals offense. Clemson's offense ran the ball down the Cardinals defense's throat. The Tigers finished with 297 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, while Kelly Bryant threw for 316 yards and a score.

    "All I was trying to do was do my job. Nothing more, nothing less," Bryant said. "We could have done better, but I did everything the coach wanted me to do."

    The most notable other result was Mississippi State's 37-7 thumping of LSU. The Bulldogs held LSU to 270 total yards, and quarterback Nick Fitzgerald accounted for four touchdowns. Ed Orgeron's team committed nine penalties for 112 yards and nearly dropped out of the Top 25 after entering the week at No. 12.

    "There is nothing more fun than just going out there and kicking someone's butt, for the lack of a better term," Fitzgerald told reporters. "We had a great time. We were very physical. We knew we were going to move the ball on them. We knew if we played how we were supposed to play, we'd be fine."

    Things weren't as lucky for Kansas State, Stanford, Tennessee or UCLA this week. All four dropped out of the Top 25.

    Kansas State's offense fell apart in a 14-7 road loss to Vanderbilt. Quarterback Jesse Ertz completed just 10 of his 28 passes for 76 yards and two interceptions. The Wildcats had opened their season with consecutive 55-point outings. 

    Stanford dropped its second straight game in a road loss to San Diego State. Keller Chryst was held to 72 yards through the air and was picked off twice on his 20 attempts. The Cardinal held possession for under 19 minutes. 

    Tennessee dropped a nail-biter to Florida, and UCLA fell short in a high-scoring contest with Memphis. 

    UCLA and Stanford will both try to get back on track when they meet this weekend.

                 

    AP Top 25

    1. Alabama

    2. Clemson

    3. Oklahoma

    4. Penn State

    5. USC

    6. Oklahoma State

    7. Washington

    8. Michigan

    9. Wisconsin

    10. Ohio State

    11. Georgia 

    12. Florida State

    13. Virginia Tech

    14. Miami (Fla.)

    15. Auburn

    16. TCU

    17. Mississippi State

    18. Washington State

    19. Louisville

    20. Florida

    21. South Florida

    22. San Diego State

    23. Utah

    24. Oregon

    25. LSU

    Related

      College Football logo
      College Football

      Clemson Leapfrogs OU for No. 2 Spot in AP

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      We All Won in USC-Texas

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      OL Connor Williams to Have Knee Surgery

      Horns247
      via Horns247
      College Football logo
      College Football

      CFB Players Already Putting Up Crazy Stats in 2017

      Greg Wallace
      via Bleacher Report