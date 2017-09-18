NCAA Football Rankings 2017: Top Reaction to Week 4 College Polls and Standings

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

For the second straight week, there's a new No. 2 in the Associated Press' Top 25 rankings.

Clemson moved into the second spot after its 47-21 road thumping of Lamar Jackson and Louisville. The reigning Heisman winner had three touchdowns and 381 yards but most of that came during garbage time.

"We just didn't play our game today," Jackson told reporters. "We came out, we weren't scoring points. The offense did a horrible job tonight."

Clemson's defense, for the most part, throttled the Cardinals offense. Clemson's offense ran the ball down the Cardinals defense's throat. The Tigers finished with 297 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, while Kelly Bryant threw for 316 yards and a score.

"All I was trying to do was do my job. Nothing more, nothing less," Bryant said. "We could have done better, but I did everything the coach wanted me to do."

The most notable other result was Mississippi State's 37-7 thumping of LSU. The Bulldogs held LSU to 270 total yards, and quarterback Nick Fitzgerald accounted for four touchdowns. Ed Orgeron's team committed nine penalties for 112 yards and nearly dropped out of the Top 25 after entering the week at No. 12.

"There is nothing more fun than just going out there and kicking someone's butt, for the lack of a better term," Fitzgerald told reporters. "We had a great time. We were very physical. We knew we were going to move the ball on them. We knew if we played how we were supposed to play, we'd be fine."

Things weren't as lucky for Kansas State, Stanford, Tennessee or UCLA this week. All four dropped out of the Top 25.

Kansas State's offense fell apart in a 14-7 road loss to Vanderbilt. Quarterback Jesse Ertz completed just 10 of his 28 passes for 76 yards and two interceptions. The Wildcats had opened their season with consecutive 55-point outings.

Stanford dropped its second straight game in a road loss to San Diego State. Keller Chryst was held to 72 yards through the air and was picked off twice on his 20 attempts. The Cardinal held possession for under 19 minutes.

Tennessee dropped a nail-biter to Florida, and UCLA fell short in a high-scoring contest with Memphis.

UCLA and Stanford will both try to get back on track when they meet this weekend.

AP Top 25

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Oklahoma

4. Penn State

5. USC

6. Oklahoma State

7. Washington

8. Michigan

9. Wisconsin

10. Ohio State

11. Georgia

12. Florida State

13. Virginia Tech

14. Miami (Fla.)

15. Auburn

16. TCU

17. Mississippi State

18. Washington State

19. Louisville

20. Florida

21. South Florida

22. San Diego State

23. Utah

24. Oregon

25. LSU