    Dolphins' Lawrence Timmons Inactive After Taking Unauthorized Leave

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 17, 2017

    Miami Dolphins linebacker Lawrence Timmons (94) walks the sidelines, during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

    Lawrence Timmons hadn't missed a start since the 2010 season, a streak that reached 101 straight games before the Miami Dolphins' 19-17 victory Sunday over the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center.

    According to ESPN.com's James Walker, the Dolphins held Timmons out of the game after he left the team for an undisclosed reason Saturday.

    Dolphins head coach Adam Gase declined to speak in depth about the situation after the game.

    "I need to figure some things out before I talk about this," Gase said.

    The Miami Herald's Adam H. Beasley reported Timmons was at the team hotel Saturday and "apparently left after growing angry about something not related to the team."

    Miami was already without Rey Maualuga, who didn't practice with the team Thursday or Friday and was listed as suffering from a hamstring injury on the official injury report.

    Timmons signed a two-year, $12 million contract with the Dolphins in the offseason after spending his first 10 years in the league with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had 981 combined tackles, 35.5 sacks and 12 interceptions in 158 appearances for Pittsburgh.

    Coming into the 2017 season, many expected Timmons to play a key role in the Dolphins defense.

