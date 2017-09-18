2018 NFL Mock Draft: Breaking Down Post-Week 2 Predictions

Danny Moloshok/Associated Press

We're only two games into the NFL season, but if your team is 0-2 it may be time to start thinking ahead to the 2018 NFL draft.

There's still a lot to be decided in terms of draft order and team needs, but draft-eligible players are already making statements at the college level and solidifying their draft stocks.

Here's a look at an updated mock draft, followed by analysis of a few key draft-related storylines to follow through the remainder of the season:

1. New York Jets: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

2. San Francisco 49ers: Sam Darnold, QB, USC

3. Cleveland Browns: Arden Key, DE, LSU

4. Chicago Bears: Derwin James, S, Florida State

5. Indianapolis Colts: Harold Landry, DE/LB, Boston College

6. Washington Redskins: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

7. Buffalo Bills: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

8. Los Angeles Rams: Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB, Alabama

9. Cincinnati Bengals: Tarvarus McFadden, CB, Florida State

10. New Orleans Saints: Vita Vea, DT, Washington

11. Miami Dolphins: Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State

12. Houston Texans: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

13. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State

14. Arizona Cardinals: James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

15. Los Angeles Chargers: Bradley Chubb, DE, N.C. State

16. Tennessee Titans: Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

17. Detroit Lions: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Martinas Rankin, OT, Mississippi State

19. New York Giants: Mitch Hyatt, OT, Clemson

20. Baltimore Ravens: Austin Bryant, DE, Clemson

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

22. Minnesota Vikings: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

23. Carolina Panthers: Trey Adams, OT, Washington

24. Denver Broncos: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

25. Kansas City Chiefs: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

26. Atlanta Falcons: Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

27. Dallas Cowboys: James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

28. Oakland Raiders: Ronald Jones, RB, USC

29. Seattle Seahawks: Connor Williams, OT, Texas

30. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jerome Baker, LB, Ohio State

31. Green Bay Packers: Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas

32. New England Patriots: Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama

Draft order based on most recent Super Bowl odds from OddsShark.com

Connor Williams to Undergo Knee Surgery

On Saturday night against USC, Texas left tackle Connor Williams suffered a knee injury that knocked him out of the game. On Sunday, the Longhorn Network reported the bad news on his immediate future:

Williams is one of the elite draft-eligible linemen in the nation and a likely first-round selection if he's healthy. But the knee injury has called into question his status for the remainder of the season.

If Williams is out for the year, he could choose to return to Texas for his senior year.

Another alternative would be to leave school early and begin immediate preparations for the NFL draft while he rehabs his knee. Current Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack took a similar approach after suffering a season-ending knee injury at UCLA in the lead up to the 2016 NFL draft.

The QB Race is Heating Up

There is no clear-cut choice to be the first quarterback off the board, but the list is beginning to narrow.

Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen is in the midst of a nightmare season and is clearly not the same quarterback with his depleted supporting cast compared to a season ago.

In two games against Power Five opponents (Oregon and Iowa), Allen has thrown for just 238 combined yards, two interceptions and zero touchdowns.

While Allen struggles, UCLA's Josh Rosen and Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph are scorching hot and appear to be cementing their status as first-round prospects. Each quarterback has already thrown for over 10 touchdowns this season and in the Heisman conversation.

Arden Key Returned to the Field

LSU pass-rusher Arden Key is arguably the nation's best defensive player but was forced to sit out the first two weeks of the season due to injury. He finally returned to the field on Saturday night against Mississippi State.

While Key's snap count was limited, the Bulldogs appeared to be avoiding him, according to Ross Dellenger of The Advocate:

As Key gets back to 100 percent on the field, he should solidify his standing as a top-10 pick and potentially make a push to go No. 1 overall.