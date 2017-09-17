Javorius Allen, Terrance West, Alex Collins Updated Fantasy Outlook After Week 2

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Sunday was a good time to start a Baltimore Ravens running back in your fantasy team, as the trio of Javorius Allen, Terrance West and Alex Collins combined for 130 yards on the ground as well as 58 receiving yards in a 24-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium.

Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke shared the snap count for Allen, West and Collins:

Based on that, Allen may be poised to become the best fantasy option out of Baltimore's backfield.

Javorius Allen

Allen was the team's leading rusher, finishing the game with 14 carries for 66 yards. Even more importantly, he saw the second-most targets of any Ravens player (six) and caught five passes for 35 yards and a touchdown.

The NFL shared a replay of his touchdown grab in the second quarter:

Allen also had an encouraging showing (21 carries, 71 yards) in Baltimore's season-opening win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Rotoworld's Evan Silva sees Allen's stock climbing significantly:

Fantasy owners should act quickly to snag the third-year player off the waiver wire since he's likely to be available. Considering his workload, Allen appears to be the Ravens' first option on the ground, making him worthy of flex status heading into Week 3.

Terrance West

Just because Allen is on the rise doesn't mean fantasy owners should immediately jettison West. He had eight carries for 22 yards and a touchdown as well as two receptions for 23 yards, which meant a healthy return for anybody who started him in Week 2.

Owners should, however, monitor West's usage next week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The fact Allen had more than twice as many snaps as West doesn't bode well for the latter's potential.

Fantasy owners flush with running back depth should consider possibly placing West on the bench as a precaution should Allen's rise continue to diminish West's role in Baltimore's offense.

Alex Collins

Barring an injury to Allen or West, Collins is a non-factor in standard leagues. He had 42 rushing yards on seven carries. While that averages out to a healthy six yards a carry, it wouldn't appear a breakthrough is on the horizon for the former Arkansas Razorback based on his snap count.

And unlike West and Allen, Collins didn't see a single target Sunday. In 11 games for the Seattle Seahawks last year, Collins had 11 receptions for 84 yards.

It's hard to see where Collins' upside is at the moment.