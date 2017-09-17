Trevor Siemian Leads Broncos to Win vs. Cowboys as Ezekiel Elliott Struggles

Joe Mahoney/Associated Press

John Elway had faith in Trevor Siemian. So did Vance Joseph and the Broncos players. Two weeks into the season, it's probably time for the public to start buying in, too.

Siemian tied a career-high with four touchdowns, two of which went to Emmanuel Sanders, as the Broncos earned a 42-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

The third-year quarterback had just five multi-touchdown games in 2016 but already has two in as many contests this season. He's thrown for six touchdowns against two interceptions and has a stranglehold on the starting position after battling Paxton Lynch in camp.

Sanders, C.J. Anderson and Virgil Green each caught a touchdown pass.

Anderson finished with 154 total yards, 118 of which were on the ground, and two scores. Despite the presence of Jamaal Charles, Anderson has been the Broncos' clear No. 1 back through the first two weeks. Charles added 46 rushing yards on nine carries and has looked comfortable in his second-string role.

The Broncos defense also looked in Super Bowl form, throttling the formidable Cowboys rushing attack and forcing Dak Prescott into a series of short throws underneath.

Ezekiel Elliott, playing in his second game since successfully being granted a stay of his six-game suspension, was held to a career-low eight rushing yards on nine carries. He had never rushed for fewer than 51 yards in an NFL game and had gone for 80-plus in 15 of his first 16 career regular-season games. This is just the second time in his career he has not had a carry of at least 10 yards.

Prescott led the team with 24 yards on the ground but could not find much success through the air. He finished with 238 yards on 30-of-50 passing, and the Cowboys had only one pass go longer than 20 yards. Jason Witten had a team-high 10 receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown. Dez Bryant had seven receptions for 59 yards and a score.

Witten moved into fourth on the all-time receptions list, passing Marvin Harrison and Chris Carter in one fell swoop. Barring a surprise retirement or injury from Larry Fitzgerald, the fourth spot is about as high as he's likely to go. Fitzgerald has a 28-reception lead overall and is a year Witten's junior.

The Cowboys' tight end also made his 65th career touchdown reception.

Dallas will look to rebound from the blowout next Monday when it visits the Arizona Cardinals. The Broncos will try to move to 3-0 when they play the Bills in Buffalo.