    College of Wooster Football Player Clayton Gelb Dies at Age 21

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 17, 2017

    COLLEGE PARK, MD - NOVEMBER 15: Footballs sit lined up on the field before a college football game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Maryland Terrapins at Byrd Stadium on November 15, 2014 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

    College of Wooster offensive lineman Clayton Gelb died Sunday at the age of 21.

    The Associated Press reported the news and noted Gelb was hospitalized following Saturday's game. He died in the hospital, and spokesman Hugh Howard didn't have details regarding the cause of death, per the AP.

    According to the AP, Gelb was hospitalized after the contest "when he complained he didn't feel well."

    Gelb started Saturday's game against Ohio Wesleyan University at right guard.

    "Clayton was a wonderful student and member of the College of Wooster community, and beloved by many," College of Wooster president Sarah R. Bolton said in a statement released by the school. "Our hearts are breaking, and all our prayers and thoughts are with Clayton's family, teammates, and friends."

    The school's statement noted Gelb was a two-time NCAC Academic Honor Roll member and an all-conference lineman.

