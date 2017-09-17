John Fox: Mike Glennon Will Remain Bears' Starting QB over Mitchell Trubisky

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Chicago Bears head coach John Fox is sticking with Mike Glennon.

Fox said Glennon will remain the team's starting quarterback over Mitchell Trubisky after the Bears' 29-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

"Mike is our quarterback. Everybody wants to blame somebody, but that was a team defeat and we all had our hands in it," Fox told reporters after the game. "That wasn't Mike Glennon Bears; it was the Chicago Bears. It was our whole team."

Glennon threw for 301 yards and a touchdown against two interceptions, his second straight disappointing performance. The Bears have not had a passing play go longer than 22 yards despite Glennon throwing the ball 85 times through two games. A vast majority of his production Sunday came with the Bucs ahead by multiple scores.

"This is not what I envisioned," Glennon, who played his first four seasons in Tampa, told reporters afterward.

The Bears traded up in April's draft to select Trubisky, who earned third-team All-ACC honors during his lone season starting at North Carolina. Trubisky threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns without an interception during the preseason and added 48 yards on the ground.

While there have been voracious calls to start Trubisky over Glennon, it's possible Fox is doing what's best for the long-term health of his young quarterback. Chicago's offensive line has given Glennon almost no time to throw all season, and he's been sacked five times.

Putting a rookie behind that line does not appear to be a recipe for success either.