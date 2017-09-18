Winners and Losers of Dallas Cowboys' Week 2 Performance

0 of 8

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday night, the Dallas Cowboys fell to the Denver Broncos 42-17. The 25 point loss by the Cowboys was one of the worst in Jason Garrett's history as the team's head coach. Unfortunately, the score wasn't indicative of just how big of a blowout this was. The Broncos dominated every facet of the game and Dallas had no answer for their offense or defense.

The Broncos outgained the Cowboys by 112 yards on offense despite Dallas moving the ball in garbage time. Denver also won the turnover battle, converted nine of 15 third downs and out-rushed the Cowboys 178-48. It was just an ugly performance all around by Dallas.

Unlike last week, there aren't many "winners" for the Cowboys this week as this was just a total beatdown in Denver. However, here are the biggest winners and losers from the Cowboys' blowout loss.