BMW Championship 2017: Marc Leishman Holds off Justin Rose for Win

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Marc Leishman staved off a furious push by Justin Rose on the final day at the BMW Championship in Lake Forest, Illinois, on Sunday by shooting a 4-under 67 to finish 23-under for the tournament and five strokes ahead of Rose.

Rose was fantastic on Sunday. He shot a 6-under 65 and threatened to overtake Leishman. But like Saturday, Leishman overcame a few poor holes to put together another solid round.

Rickie Fowler (-18), Jason Day (-16), Matt Kuchar (-15), Jon Rahm (-15), Tony Finau (-13), Jordan Spieth (-13), Anirban Lahiri (-12), Webb Simpson (-12) and Patrick Cantlay (-12) rounded out the top 10. You can see the full scoreboard at PGATour.com.

Leishman had three birdies on the front nine, negating a bogey on No. 5. After a series of pars to start his back nine, things got interesting after he bogeyed No. 13. That put Rose within striking distance, and set up a fascinating back-and-forth between the players down the stretch.

Rose temporarily cut his deficit to two strokes at No. 16 with this birdie.

But Leishman had an immediate answer, pushing the lead back to three strokes with two holes remaining.

And Rose's magical evening finally came to an end on No. 17, as he bogeyed the hole.

Leishman ended in style, meanwhile, notching a par on 17 and a birdie on 18.

Leishman was superb in all four rounds. He led wire to wire after shooting a 62 on Thursday. His victory earned him a $1.575 million payout, while Rose and Fowler earned $770,000 each for tying in second and Day took home $420,000 in fourth.

ESPN.com has the full payouts.

It was Leishman's second win of the season and third of his career. It put him in fourth place in the FedEX Cup standings, where the winner takes home $10 million. Only the top 30 players in the standings are eligible to play in the Tour Championship in Atlanta next weekend.

The rest of the top five includes Jordan Spieth atop the rankings, followed by Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Leishman and Jon Rahm. Fowler, who just missed finishing in sole possession of second place on Sunday, is in sixth place.

Had he birdied No. 18, he would have cracked the top five. Heading into the Tour Championship in the top five is hugely important, as the Golf Channel noted:

Rose's finish, meanwhile, bumped him up to No. 8 in the standings. He couldn't catch Leishman, however. And given Leishman's superb play this weekend, he'll be an intriguing player to watch at next week's tournament.