Premier League Fixtures: Week 6 Schedule, Score Predictions for EPL Matchday

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The Premier League's slickest attacking outfit take on the worst team in the division so far this season on Saturday, as Manchester City host Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium.

City were supreme in their last outing, scything through Watford at will in a 6-0 triumph on the road. It's the type of display that'll concern Crystal Palace supporters making the trip north, as their team have lost all five of their games so far and have yet to score in any of them.

Elsewhere, Manchester United visit Southampton while Liverpool take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. Saturday lunchtime's game should be a fascinating one, too, as West Ham United host local rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Read on for the Week 6 schedule in full, a prediction for each game and a closer look at two of the standout fixtures of the round.

Saturday, September 23

12:30 p.m. - West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)

3 p.m. - Burnley vs Huddersfield Town (1-0)

3 p.m. - Everton vs. Bournemouth (2-1)

3 p.m. - Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace (4-0)

3 p.m. - Southampton vs. Manchester United (1-3)

3 p.m. - Swansea City vs. Watford (2-2)

3 p.m. - Stoke City vs. Chelsea (1-2)

5:30 p.m. - Leicester City vs. Liverpool (2-2)

Sunday, September 24

4 p.m. - Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Newcastle United (2-1)

Monday, September 25

8 p.m. - Arsenal vs. West Bromwich Albion (2-0)

West Ham vs. Tottenham

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Although Spurs enjoyed a memorable 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League last week at Wembley, they've struggled at the national stadium in domestic matches.

Indeed, as noted after their stalemate with Swansea City on Saturday, in their first three matches at the venue in the Premier League they've let crucial points slip away:

With that in mind, they'll be keen to get on the road again, having won both of their Premier League away games so far. Away at Everton, in particular, Spurs were especially impressive, cruising to a 3-0 win, with Harry Kane on the scoresheet twice.

West Ham have been testing opponents for Tottenham down the years, though. Last term it was a 1-0 win for the Hammers at the London Stadium that effectively ended the title hopes of Spurs, with Manuel Lanzini netting the only goal.

The Hammers seem to be getting things slowly together. Having beaten Huddersfield in their last home match, a 0-0 draw at West Brom was well earned. Chairman David Gold was pleased with the effort:

Nevertheless, this will be a massive step up for West Ham, as Spurs are a talented, physical and cohesive side. The match should be an absorbing and dynamic one, although in the end the quality of the visitors should just shine through.

Prediction: West Ham 1-2 Tottenham

Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola's City side clicked into gear in spectacular fashion last week, capped with the six-goal demolition job on Watford.

At the moment the team is a joy to watch. City have so much attacking variety, ingenuity and intensity in their squad, meaning they can create opportunities at will. Factor in an in-form Sergio Aguero and they're hard to handle.

The Argentina striker bagged a hat-trick against Watford and has led the line superbly in 2017-18. Per Squawka Football, he's been a magnificent player for City:

While City seem capable of scoring every time they venture forward, Palace have still yet to hit the back of the net in any of their games.

New manager Roy Hodgson would have been desperate for his team to get a win on the board against Southampton last time out, though they were timid once again in a 1-0 loss. Things don't get easier, either, as after the trip to the Etihad Stadium they will face United at Old Trafford and then host Premier League champions Chelsea.

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

As noted by journalist Nick Harris, Palace are setting new standards in terms of how poor they've been this term:

While they're desperate for a goal, if the Eagles were to head to the Etihad and open the game up, they'd be picked apart. Defence will be the order of the day for Hodgson's side.

Even so, it's difficult to see Palace keeping City's irresistible attack at bay for too long, with the pressure likely to be relentless. They will entertain in the final third yet again and secure another emphatic win.

Prediction: Manchester City 4-0 Crystal Palace