    Premier League Fixtures: Week 6 Schedule, Score Predictions for EPL Matchday

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2017

    WATFORD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Sergio Aguero of Manchester City celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Watford and Manchester City at Vicarage Road on September 16, 2017 in Watford, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
    Dan Mullan/Getty Images

    The Premier League's slickest attacking outfit take on the worst team in the division so far this season on Saturday, as Manchester City host Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium.

    City were supreme in their last outing, scything through Watford at will in a 6-0 triumph on the road. It's the type of display that'll concern Crystal Palace supporters making the trip north, as their team have lost all five of their games so far and have yet to score in any of them.

    Elsewhere, Manchester United visit Southampton while Liverpool take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. Saturday lunchtime's game should be a fascinating one, too, as West Ham United host local rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

    Read on for the Week 6 schedule in full, a prediction for each game and a closer look at two of the standout fixtures of the round.

             

    Saturday, September 23

    12:30 p.m. - West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)

    3 p.m. - Burnley vs Huddersfield Town (1-0)

    3 p.m. - Everton vs. Bournemouth (2-1)

    3 p.m. - Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace (4-0)

    3 p.m. - Southampton vs. Manchester United (1-3)

    3 p.m. - Swansea City vs. Watford (2-2)

    3 p.m. - Stoke City vs. Chelsea (1-2)

    5:30 p.m. - Leicester City vs. Liverpool (2-2)

           

    Sunday, September 24

    4 p.m. - Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Newcastle United (2-1)

           

    Monday, September 25

    8 p.m. - Arsenal vs. West Bromwich Albion (2-0)

             

    West Ham vs. Tottenham

    LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 09: Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur (obscure) celebrates scoring his sides second goal with his Tottenham Hotspur team mates during the Premier League match between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on Se
    Jan Kruger/Getty Images

    Although Spurs enjoyed a memorable 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League last week at Wembley, they've struggled at the national stadium in domestic matches.

    Indeed, as noted after their stalemate with Swansea City on Saturday, in their first three matches at the venue in the Premier League they've let crucial points slip away:

    With that in mind, they'll be keen to get on the road again, having won both of their Premier League away games so far. Away at Everton, in particular, Spurs were especially impressive, cruising to a 3-0 win, with Harry Kane on the scoresheet twice.

    West Ham have been testing opponents for Tottenham down the years, though. Last term it was a 1-0 win for the Hammers at the London Stadium that effectively ended the title hopes of Spurs, with Manuel Lanzini netting the only goal.

    The Hammers seem to be getting things slowly together. Having beaten Huddersfield in their last home match, a 0-0 draw at West Brom was well earned. Chairman David Gold was pleased with the effort:

    Nevertheless, this will be a massive step up for West Ham, as Spurs are a talented, physical and cohesive side. The match should be an absorbing and dynamic one, although in the end the quality of the visitors should just shine through.

    Prediction: West Ham 1-2 Tottenham

              

    Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace

    Manchester City's Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero (C) celebrates, with teammates, scoring his third and the team's fifth goal during the English Premier League football match between Watford and Manchester City at Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford, nort
    BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

    Pep Guardiola's City side clicked into gear in spectacular fashion last week, capped with the six-goal demolition job on Watford.

    At the moment the team is a joy to watch. City have so much attacking variety, ingenuity and intensity in their squad, meaning they can create opportunities at will. Factor in an in-form Sergio Aguero and they're hard to handle.

    The Argentina striker bagged a hat-trick against Watford and has led the line superbly in 2017-18. Per Squawka Football, he's been a magnificent player for City:

    While City seem capable of scoring every time they venture forward, Palace have still yet to hit the back of the net in any of their games.

    New manager Roy Hodgson would have been desperate for his team to get a win on the board against Southampton last time out, though they were timid once again in a 1-0 loss. Things don't get easier, either, as after the trip to the Etihad Stadium they will face United at Old Trafford and then host Premier League champions Chelsea.

    Hodgson has a huge job to do at Palace.
    Hodgson has a huge job to do at Palace.Dan Istitene/Getty Images

    As noted by journalist Nick Harris, Palace are setting new standards in terms of how poor they've been this term:

    While they're desperate for a goal, if the Eagles were to head to the Etihad and open the game up, they'd be picked apart. Defence will be the order of the day for Hodgson's side.

    Even so, it's difficult to see Palace keeping City's irresistible attack at bay for too long, with the pressure likely to be relentless. They will entertain in the final third yet again and secure another emphatic win.

    Prediction: Manchester City 4-0 Crystal Palace

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      PSG's Kurzawa Victim of Blackmail Plot

      Matt Jones
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Cavani Finally Steps Up to Take Pen...and Misses 🙈

      Streamable
      via Streamable
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Toni Kroos: Real Madrid's Silent Galactico

      Richard Fitzpatrick
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Barca Confirm Dembele Op for Tuesday

      FC Barcelona
      via FC Barcelona