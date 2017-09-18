Barcelona vs. Eibar: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

VI-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona welcome Eibar to the Camp Nou on Tuesday evening, with the hosts going into the game on top of La Liga with a 100 per cent record after four games.

Ernesto Valverde's side have conceded just one goal along the way and face a visiting side that has won two and lost two of its opening fixtures.

Team News

Barcelona were dealt a huge blow after Saturday's win over Getafe with the confirmation that summer signing Ousmane Dembele is out for up to four months.

Valverde will therefore be forced into changing his team, with Gerard Deulofeu the most likely replacement for the France international.

Long-term absentee Rafinha remains on the injured list, but the club have confirmed Arda Turan is back in training.

Valverde could opt to make other changes too, with Barca facing their third game in a week.

Denis Suarez and Paulinho are pushing for starts after coming on as substitutes and scoring against Getafe.

Preview

Barcelona were less than impressive against Getafe on Saturday, going behind before rallying and winning the game.

However, Barca lacked their usual spark, with Luis Suarez in particular struggling as noted by football writer Simon Harrison:

The loss of Dembele will also be a big blow, although it does hand Deulofeu a huge opportunity to stake his claim to be a regular.

The 23-year-old has made four appearances for Barcelona so far this season, contributing one assist, per WhoScored.com.

The form of Suarez is also a concern for Barca, the forward has managed just one goal this season and struggled against Getafe, according to Spanish football writer Kieran Canning:

While Valverde has been reluctant to rotate, he could make changes as he seeks a fifth consecutive La Liga win against a side Barca beat 4-2 at the Camp Nou last season.

The manager certainly has decisions to make with Dembele out, Suarez struggling for form and the team in the midst of a busy run and players potentially in need of a rest.

Valverde does have plenty of top-quality options at his disposal and whatever team he does put out, it should still be strong enough to beat an Eibar side who have already lost to Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao.