Kareem Hunt, Chiefs Officially Put NFL on Notice

And a rookie shall lead the way.

The Kansas City Chiefs improved to 2-0 Sunday with a 27-20 over the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium. First-year running back Kareem Hunt served as the focal point of the Chiefs offense for a second straight week with 109 yards from scrimmage and a pair of touchdowns.

Hunt's presence in the lineup changes the Chiefs' approach and makes Kansas City the NFL's team to beat early in the 2017 campaign.

Coming off of Week 1's impressive 42-27 victory over the New England Patriots, the Chiefs owned the league's best offense after amassing 537 yards. Andy Reid's squad didn't accumulate as much against the Eagles yet still managed 344 yards.

The Chiefs haven't featured a top-10 offense since 2005, when Kansas City finished with the league's top-ranked unit. Running back Larry Johnson led the way with 1,750 rushing yards.

Hunt could provide a similar presence in the backfield to elevate the play of those around him and strike fear in the Chiefs' opponents.

Not too long ago, many viewed the running back position as being devalued. The number of 1,000-yard rushers decreased. A short stretch existed when none were selected in the draft's first round. Instead, teams trended toward stables featuring backs with varying skills.

Last season proved an elite rookie runner can serve as the catalyst for a successful season. The Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott led the league with 1,631 rushing yards during a 13-3 campaign.

Hunt's skill set is different than both Johnson and Elliott's, but this makes him even more dangerous.

The 5'11" 208-pound back wasn't even supposed to be in the starting lineup. A preseason knee injury to incumbent Spencer Ware pushed the 2017 third-round pick into the role, and he has flourished.

The Toledo product posted a 4.62-second 40-yard dash at this year's NFL combine. His supposed lack of long speed became a reason why he wasn't counted among the draft class' top running back prospects. He's had no problems running away from NFL defenders, though.

Hunt flew past the Eagles defense with a 53-yard touchdown scamper, courtesy of the Chiefs Twitter account:

Maybe the rookie's run came via good blocking from his offensive linemen and poor angles from the defense. His ability to hit a proverbial home run out of the backfield isn't a fluke.

Kansas City's new lead back provided a 78-yard touchdown reception against the Patriots and became only the third player in NFL history with a touchdown of at least 50 yards from scrimmage in each of his first two NFL games, per Elias Sports Bureau (h/t ESPN Stats & Info):



"It's just about being able to make plays," the rookie said, per Matt McMullen of Kansas City's site. "You have to take advantage of those situations and not be caught from behind or anything. I'm a guy that likes to finish off runs."

The fact Hunt serves as a major threat in both the run and pass games makes him a rare talent. This is what separates a great back from most.

Few backs are so physically dominant a lack of presence in the passing game can be overlooked. Instead, the ability to contribute on third down is often a sticking point with rookies. Poor hands or an inability to recognize the right protection schemes have held back an untold number of first-year runners.

In two games, Hunt has already snagged eight passes for 126 yards and a pair of scores. His five touchdowns in such a small sample size are the second-most in NFL history, per Elias Sports Bureau (h/t ESPN Stats & Info):

A back must be able to make a defender miss because schemes can't account for every tackler. Hunt's elusiveness and toughness are where he truly shines. He may not be the biggest, fastest or most skilled back, yet his body control is outstanding.

Hunt forced eight missed tackles during his debut, per Pro Football Focus. He performed just as well during Week 2. According to PFF, 62 of Hunt's 81 rushing yards came after contact. He can leave defenders grasping for air or truck them. The situation dictates the rookie's approach.

Right now, Hunt is the NFL's best running back. The Arizona Cardinals' David Johnson is hurt. The Pittsburgh Steelers' Le'Veon Bell is still rounding into form after missing all of the preseason because of a contract dispute. The Dallas Cowboys' Elliott is in a legal entanglement with the league.

Hunt, meanwhile, continues to provide big plays and rack up yards from scrimmage for a team with the two most impressive victories to open the 2017 campaign. He's merely the tip of the spear, though.

The Chiefs feature plenty of offensive talent.

Quarterback Alex Smith is off to the best start of his career, with a 77.8 completion percentage, 619 passing yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is a big-play threat every time he touches the ball. In fact, the Eagles snapped Hill's NFL record of five straight games with a touchdown of 65 yards or longer.

Travis Kelce is in competition with the New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski as the game's best tight end. Kelce led the Chiefs with eight receptions for 103 yards against Philadelphia.

Kansas City's offense is dynamic as long as its line stays healthy—which is a concern since center Mitch Morse suffered a foot sprain Sunday, per BJ Kissel of the team's website.

Unless opponents can stop or just slow Hunt, Kansas City knows it is the best the NFL has to offer.

"Stop sleeping on me," the running back said, per McMullen. "That's what I want to let everybody know."

Brent Sobleski covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter: @brentsobleski.