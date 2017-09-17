Colin Kaepernick Says He Wants to Play Football, Is 'Ready Right Now'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Addressing the question as to whether he's committed to playing football, free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick told the Fair Punishment Project's Shaun King he remains hopeful of getting back on the field:

Kaepernick remains unsigned after opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March.

Former NFL wide receiver and FS1's Cris Carter also tweeted that he had spoken with Kaepernick and that the six-year veteran is "absolutely in football shape":

As he has become increasingly outspoken about social activism, some have said Kaepernick needs to be more proactive about voicing his desire to return to the NFL.

"I've not heard from Colin Kaepernick this whole offseason in terms of coming out at this point to me," former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher said to Sporting News' Evan Sporer. "If I'm Colin Kaepernick I have to prove myself. I would say, 'I would love the opportunity to show that I am a championship-winning quarterback again, and I understand that I am not going to be handed anything and that I would love the opportunity to come back.' If he said that it would open the ears of a lot of teams."

During Showtime's Inside the NFL (h/t ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley), former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis said the Ravens were on the verge of signing Kaepernick and that team owner Steve Bisciotti wanted Kaepernick to speak to him personally about reaffirming his desire to continue playing football.

According to Lewis, Baltimore decided against signing Kaepernick after his girlfriend posted a tweet comparing Lewis and Bisciotti to two of the villains from Django Unchained.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told ESPN The Magazine's Mina Kimes he believes Kaepernick should be on an NFL roster and that his protesting during the national anthem last season is the reason he remains unsigned.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady joined Rodgers in saying Kaepernick deserves another opportunity.

"I've always watched him and admired him, the way that he's played he was a great young quarterback," Brady said on CBS This Morning (h/t NESN's Zack Cox). "He came to our stadium and beat us and took his team to the Super Bowl. He accomplished a lot in the pros as a player. And he's certainly qualified, and I hope he gets a shot."