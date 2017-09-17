Eddie Lacy Inactive vs. 49ers, Rushed for 3 Yards in Week 1

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks announced Sunday running back Eddie Lacy was among the team's inactives for their game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Lacy rushed just five times for just three yards in Week 1, and with Thomas Rawls returning from injury and Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise also available at running back, Seattle needed to make a roster adjustment.

As Brady Henderson of ESPN.com noted, Lacy "wasn't listed on the team's injury report last week, so unless he's dealing with an unknown injury, it appears that he's a healthy scratch. That's not a good sign."

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com also said Lacy appeared to be a healthy scratch, and Field Yates of ESPN.com reported Lacy was indeed a healthy scratch. Mike Garafolo of NFL.com noted Lacy will miss out on $62,500 as a part of his 46-man roster bonuses. Lacy was eligible to earn up to $1 million in roster bonuses had he been active for every game.

He signed a one-year deal worth up to $4.25 million this offseason.

Now, however, his future with the Seahawks appears to be in jeopardy. Rawls is a safe bet for plenty of snaps and touches, while Carson was impressive in Week 1 and could solidify a major role. Add in Prosise, and it's hard to see where Lacy fits in Seattle's future.