FIFA 18: Elite Player Ratings, Release Date and Top Features

FIFA 18 will make its arrival on consoles and PC on September 29, and EA Sports has revealed a host of ratings for many of the game's elite players ahead of its release.

Cristiano Ronaldo will feature on the game's cover for the first time, while modes such as Ultimate Team and The Journey will make their return after success on previous titles.

As was the case on FIFA 17, the Frostbite engine will run this year's edition. However, the engine can't run on Xbox 360, Playstation 3 and Nintendo Switch releases, meaning those consoles won't have access to The Journey 2.

After winning a second successive UEFA Champions League crown last season, Ronaldo's 94-rated card makes him the highest-ranked player in the game, but there are a raft of impressive stars set to make their returns to FIFA.

We take a look at some of the top-ranked stars on the game in a variety of positions, complete with a look at the top 20 highest-rated players on FIFA 18.

FIFA 18 Top 20 Player Ratings

Cristiano Ronaldo: 94

Lionel Messi: 93

Neymar: 92

Luis Suarez: 92

Manuel Neuer: 92

Robert Lewandowski: 91

Toni Kroos: 90

Sergio Ramos: 90

Gonzalo Higuain: 90

Eden Hazard: 90

David De Gea: 90

Kevin De Bruyne: 89

Sergio Aguero: 89

Gareth Bale: 89

Luka Modric: 89

Giorgio Chiellini: 89

Alexis Sanchez: 89

Leonardo Bonucci: 88

Thiago Alcantara: 88

Jerome Boateng: 88

Ronaldo will be the highest-rated player on FIFA for the second year running after his side's league and Champions League double re-established his status as the world's finest player, and his FIFA avatar promises to reflect that talent.

EA Sports recently released a video of some elite players reacting to their ratings and public opinion, and some were more content with their appraisals than others:

Apart from the game's highest-rated players, FIFA 18 will also feature dozens of new Icon players, with many stars of the past having received three versions of their playing selves, as detailed by EA Sports.

Prime Icon players rank as the highest-rated in the game, such as the 97-rated prime Diego Maradona, the 98-rated prime Pele and the 93-rated Ruud Gullit, who was recently matched up against today's best by YouTubers Bateson87 and Gorilla:

As is usually the case in FIFA, attacking players account for the highest ratings on the platform, while defenders and goalkeepers take something of a backseat.

Four-time UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year Manuel Neuer comes in as the top-ranked goalkeeper at an impressive 92 rating, while Manchester United's David De Gea has also cracked the 90 mark:

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi must settle for being Ronaldo's FIFA inferior this time around after being rated 93, while his former Barca team-mate Neymar has been boosted to 92 following his move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Both those players count pace among their highest stats—Neymar and Messi's respective base cards rated at 92 and 89 in that regard—and YouTuber NepentheZ has broken down the quickest players in FIFA 18:

The introduction of Icons is a particularly big selling point for FIFA 18—although those cards were available to Xbox One players on FIFA 17—and makes the Ultimate Team mode even more appealing.

The classic career mode and The Journey 2—Alex Hunter's much-anticipated sequel—have also gauged great interest since being announced as features, and FIFA 18 looks set to be the best edition yet.