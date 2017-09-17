NFL Scores Week 2: Results and Top Fantasy Football Stars for Sunday Games

NFL Scores Week 2: Results and Top Fantasy Football Stars for Sunday GamesSeptember 17, 2017
All the doom and gloom hovering around the New England Patriots didn't have a chance to stay long, thanks to a dominant Week 2 performance from Tom Brady and company.
After taking a sound beating in Week 1 at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs, Brady reminded everyone why his team entered the season as an obvious Super Bowl contender.
He was sharp all game, finishing 30-of-39 for 447 yards and three touchdowns. But he wasn't the only fantasy star making headlines Sunday. Each matchup's biggest fantasy producer can be found below:
|Week 2 NFL Scores, Fantasy Stars
|Away
|Score
|Home
|Fantasy Star
|Texans
|13-9
|Bengals
|Deshaun Watson
|15-of-24, 125 yds, 67 rush yds, 1 TD
|Bills
|3-9
|Panthers
|Cam Newton
|20-of-32, 228 yds, 27 rush yds
|Bears
|7-29
|Buccaneers
|TB D/ST
|2 INTs, 1 TD
|Titans
|37-16
|Jaguars
|Ryan Succop
|3-of-3 FGs, 4-of-4 XPs
|Patriots
|36-20
|Saints
|Tom Brady
|30-of-39, 447 yds, 3 TDs
|Eagles
|20-27
|Chiefs
|Kareem Hunt
|81 rush yds, 2 TDs, 28 rec yds
|Browns
|10-24
|Ravens
|BAL D/ST
|4 INTs, 10 points allowed
|Cardinals
|16-13
|Colts
|J.J. Nelson
|5 rec, 120 yds, 1 TD
|Vikings
|9-26
|Steelers
|Ben Roethlisberger
|23-of-35, 243 yds, 2 TDs
Tom Brady
After stumbling out of the gates with a 16-of-36 performance against Kansas City, there were whispers that age was finally catching up to Brady.
Fox Sports' First Things First aired a segment entitled, "Tom Brady played like a 40 year-old quarterback against the Chiefs in Week 1." Newsweek's Teddy Cutler used the words "doom-laden" in his recap.
But Brady's not as worried.
"I want to play until my mid-40s," Brady says in his new book, per ESPN's Mike Reiss. "And I realize that requires a focused, disciplined approach. I've always been motivated to target and improve on my deficiencies, and I still am."
Well, the deficiencies Brady showed in Week 1—indecisiveness, missing open receivers and generally looking like an old man in a young man's game—appear to have been taken care of.
He was the familiarly surgical Brady against the New Orleans Saints defense, hitting receivers in stride and all over the field. Even with the loss of Julian Edelman, if New England has this version of Brady, it's a very real threat to repeat as the Super Bowl champion.
With Brady going off, it should come as little surprise that one of his favorite targets over the last several years, Rob Gronkowski, did too.
Gronk went for 116 yards on six receptions and hauled in a touchdown, as seen on the NFL's Twitter account:
NFL @NFL
GET. OFF. HIM. Oh my goodness, @robgronkowski. #GoPats #NEvsNO https://t.co/dEcwEUWVC12017-9-17 17:27:02
Unfortunately, Gronkowski being hampered by injuries has become about as familiar a sight as him dominating for Patriots fans.
He was well on his way to an even bigger performance before a groin injury sent him to the bench early, per the team's Twitter:
New England Patriots @Patriots
#Patriots injury update: Rob Gronkowski has a groin injury and is questionable to return. #NEvsNO2017-9-17 19:29:07
New England can ill-afford another injury to its receiving corps, especially to someone as important as Gronk. His health will be something to keep an eye on all season.
Kareem Hunt
After his 246 yards from scrimmage set a record for an NFL debut, Kareem Hunt followed up his eye-opening Week 1 with another 81 rushing yards and two touchdowns on Sunday.
If you're lucky enough to have him on your fantasy squad, you're probably in pretty good shape, as noted by CBS Sports:
CBS Sports @CBSSports
Kareem Hunt is exhausted from putting fantasy teams on his back. https://t.co/uru7PJ2fdT2017-9-17 19:51:03
On his first touchdown of the day, seen here on the Chiefs' Twitter account, Hunt was seemingly to the secondary before it could even realize he'd flown through the hole:
Kansas City Chiefs @Chiefs
Big day for Kareem Hunt: First game at Arrowhead ✅ First touchdown at Arrowhead ✅ https://t.co/UV3xvrzj5D2017-9-17 19:16:19
His explosiveness out of the backfield gives Kansas City a layer to its offense that it hasn't really had since before Jamaal Charles' injury problems.
If he continues on this trajectory all season long, Chiefs fans have every reason to believe their team is for real. And fantasy owners smart enough to draft Hunt should feel the same way.