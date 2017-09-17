Mr. Olympia 2017 Results: Prize Money Payouts for Winner and Top Contestants

Nick Ut/Associated Press

Another year, another display of incredible bodybuilding physique for Phil Heath.



The 37-year-old legend won his seventh straight Mr. Olympia title Saturday night in Las Vegas, tying him with Arnold Schwarzenegger for third all-time. This leaves The Gift just one title behind both Ronnie Coleman and Lee Haney for the most Mr. Olympia titles ever.



Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay placed a close second in the competition, showing off a rippling set of muscles that looked capable of beating out the perennial powerhouse that is Heath. William Bonac, Dexter Jackson and Shawn Rhoden rounded out the top five.

Here's the moment Heath won his historic title, per Generation Iron Fitness:



For his bodybuilding efforts, Heath took home the Eugene Sandow Trophy and $400,000 dollars in prize money, per FitnessVolt.com. Here's how the rest of the top competitors stacked up in terms of earnings:

Elssbiay: $150,000

Bonac: $100,000

Jackson: $55,000

Rhoden: $45,000

After winning the title yet again in the men's open category, Heath thanked fans for their support on Twitter:

TigerFitness.com's Marc Lobliner felt that Big Ramy might have had the better physique but changed his opinion upon closer review:

Generation Iron provided some pictures of Elssbiay and Heath posing side by side:

Elssbiay is four years younger than Heath and looks set to challenge him for years to come. The Egyptian star has steadily improved his Mr. Olympia standings for years and could give Heath a run for his money should the latter return to the men's open competition and try to tie Coleman and Haney's all-time record.

Both Coleman and Haney won their eight titles in eight-year streaks, the former in the 1980s and the latter in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Heath has continued the tradition of elite bodybuilders going on incredible runs, but his age could catch up to him if he keeps up his physical pursuits over the next couple of years.