    Odell Beckham Jr.'s Status vs. Lions Reportedly 'Up in the Air' Due to Injury

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistSeptember 17, 2017

    New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. speaks with reporters in the locker room at NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. Beckham, who has not practiced since spraining his ankle in a preseason game on Aug. 21, took the next step in his recovery from a sprained left ankle by participating in the individual segment of practice. (AP Photo/Tom Canavan)
    Tom Canavan/Associated Press

    Odell Beckham Jr.'s status for Monday night's game between the New York Giants and Detroit Lions is "up in the air," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, though he added the team believes there is a "good chance" the wide receiver will play.

    Beckham, 24, missed the team's Week 1 loss to the Dallas Cowboys with an ankle injury.

    Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reported Beckham "is expected to be a game-time decision" and that the Giants "will know more about Beckham's status after Sunday."

    And Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com noted (h/t Dave Richard of CBSSports.com), "If you made me bet, I would bet that he's playing...but how does he get through the game?"

    Beckham said he was dealing with a six- to eight-week injury, per Raanan. He was hurt Aug. 21 in a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns.

    "The biggest thing is you don't want to put a player out there that is going to do any harm to himself or injure himself any more than he is," head coach Ben McAdoo said Saturday, per Raanan. "It is an injury. It's a tough injury. He's fighting through it and doing everything he can to get back, but we're going to be smart with him."

    If Beckham can't play, Brandon Marshall, Sterling Shepard and Roger Lewis will remain Eli Manning's top options at wide receiver.

