Indian Premier Futsal League 2017: Results, Latest Group Standings After Sunday

Ronaldinho scored twice as he helped the Delhi Dragons beat Hernan Crespo's Chennai Singhams 4-2 in the 2017 Indian Premier Futsal League on Sunday.

In the day's later kick-off in Mumbai, the Mumbai Warriors beat the Kerala Cobras 6-4 after a dramatic flurry of late goals.

Recap

Ronaldinho, who bagged a four-goal haul on Friday in the Dragons' opening match, got on the scoresheet within a minute as he gave his side the early lead, though Crespo hit back just two minutes later to level proceedings.

The two sides traded blows in the early stages, with Henrique Catarino coming close to putting Delhi back in front:

Angel Claudino's 14th-minute strike sent Chennai ahead before half-time, but three goals in six second-half minutes ensured the Dragons had picked up two wins from two.

Nicolas Rolon and Diego Costa (not the Chelsea striker) scored either side of a second from Ronaldinho. Premier Futsal hailed the Brazilian's contribution as he fired them in front again:

In the later match, the Kerala Cobras broke the deadlock after just two minutes thanks to Raphael Mathias.

Two minutes into the second half he brought the scores back to 2-2 after Daniel Cabezon's own goal and Rico Zulkarnian's strike had swung the match back in the Warriors' favour, while orange cards for Michel Salgado and Tairong Petchtiam hinted at the physical nature of the contest.

The scores remained even heading into the final quarter, but an own goal from Vatsal Bhatia and Raphael's hat-trick strike in the space of a minute put the Cobras ahead.

However, a remarkable comeback saw Mumbai rattle off four goals in the final six minutes, including Rico's second and an own goal from Salgado.