Premier League Table: 2017 EPL Week 5 Standings and Sunday Results

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United moved level on points with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table after a 4-0 win over Everton at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The two clubs lead the way on 13 points with an identical goal difference of 14 (16 goals scored and two conceded), while the defeat leaves Everton in the bottom three.

In the early fixture, Chelsea and Arsenal shared the points at Stamford Bridge.

The draw sees the champions move into third place in the table, three points behind the Mancunians, while Arsenal remain down in 12th.

Here's a look at Sunday's results:

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

Manchester United 4-0 Everton

For a look at the updated standings, visit WhoScored.com by clicking here.

Recap

Chelsea were held to a goalless draw by Arsenal at Stamford Bridge, the first time the Blues have failed to score at home under Antonio Conte, per Opta:

Both teams were without key players, with the hosts leaving Eden Hazard on the bench while Alexis Sanchez was only a substitute for the Gunners.

Sports reporter Ian Abrahams shared the two lineups before kick-off:

A tightly contested first half saw few chances, although Arsenal did have the better chances on goal.

The Gunners might have opened the scoring after Aaron Ramsey burst into the box and hit the post. The rebound fell to Alexandre Lacazette, but he could only smash the ball high over the crossbar.

ESPN FC's Liam Twomey felt that Chelsea were fortunate to be on level terms at the interval:

Conte opted to change things at half-time, sending on Tiemoue Bakayoko for Pedro—who failed to convert a one-on-one against Petr Cech early in the second half—and the Blues improved in an increasingly spiky second half.

Arsenal did manage to get the ball in the net through Shkodran Mustafi, but it was ruled out for offside, much to the German's frustration, as shown by B/R Football:

With three minutes of normal time remaining, Chelsea were reduced to 10 men after David Luiz, who had already been booked, was shown a straight red for catching Sead Kolasinac with his studs.

On the touchline, Conte looked furious at the decision, but it was the correct call, according to Goal's Chris Wheatley:

The game ultimately ended 0-0, with the Gunners putting in an improved performance, according to Henry Winter of the Times:

Arsene Wenger may well be the happier manager, particularly with his side having played on Thursday night in the Europa League and had less time to prepare for the clash (Chelsea played on Tuesday in the Champions League).

Everton were also in Europa action on Thursday, going down 3-0 to Atalanta, not the ideal preparation for Sunday's clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The match was notable for being Wayne Rooney's first return to his former club, while United striker Romelu Lukaku was also facing a former employer.

Rooney was given a warm welcome back to the Theatre of Dreams as noted by ESPN FC's Rob Dawson:

However, Everton went behind early on, with Antonio Valencia opening the scoring after just four minutes in stunning style.

The full-back picked up a pass on the edge of the box and allowed the ball to bounce before smashing a shot across goal and into the top corner.

Samuel Luckhurst at the Manchester Evening News felt it was the best goal Valencia has ever scored for the Red Devils:

Everton came back into the game in the second half and had chances to level the match.

Rooney was denied by David De Gea within a minute of the restart, with the Spain international managing to block his shot after he had exchanged passes with Tom Davies.

De Gea then made a good save from Gylfi Sigurdsson, with United indebted to their goalkeeper for preserving their lead, according to Stuart Mathieson at the Manchester Evening News:

Everton were almost made to pay for that profligacy by Juan Mata. The midfielder was fouled on the edge of the box and earned a free kick, which he fired against the post.

However, United did manage to make the game safe in the final 10 minutes, as Lukaku pounced on a loose ball intercepted by former Toffee Marouane Fellaini and slid an inviting ball for Henrikh Mkhitaryan to slot calmly past Jordan Pickford.

Lukaku added further gloss to the scoreline, firing home at the far post, before substitute Anthony Martial made it 4-0 from the penalty spot after Morgan Schneiderlin had been penalised for handball.

The scoreline flattered Manchester United, but a 4-0 win in a match where they were without the injured Paul Pogba sends an ominous warning to the rest of the Premier League.