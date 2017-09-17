Biggest Stories and Best Highlights from NFL Week 2

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Fifteen games, including the season debuts of two teams impacted by hurricanes in Week 1, make up the NFL's Week 2 slate Sunday and Monday.

The Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals got the week started on Thursday Night Football, a 13-9 victory for the former, with the latter reacting by firing offensive coordinator Ken Zampese.

Here's a look at the biggest storylines and the most notable highlights from Week 2.

Best Plays of the Day So Far

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots started the day's scoring in emphatic fashion. After hooking up with Rex Burkhead for his first passing touchdown of the day, Brady found tight end Rob Gronkowski for one of the day's top highlights:

The second score helped the Patriots to a 13-3 advantage against the New Orleans Saints as both teams look to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston got right to work in his team's season debut, hitting top wideout Mike Evans for a spectacular tiptoeing 13-yard score:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Host Season Opener After Hurricane Irma

The Buccaneers announced Tuesday that Sunday's encounter against the Chicago Bears would proceed at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Hurricane Irma forced the Buccaneers' opener at the Miami Dolphins to shift to Week 11, meaning the teams will not have a bye week this season.

Sunday's season opener for Tampa Bay should be an emotional one. Winston and Co. represent one of three teams that will wear a special decal:

Winston will look to break in new weapons such as wide receiver DeSean Jackson and tight end O.J. Howard, a first-round draft pick, against a rebuilding Bears team that looked better than expected in Week 1 but came up short against the Atlanta Falcons, 23-17.

Joe Thomas Hits 10,000-Snap Mark

Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomas completed an ironman achievement Sunday while his team played the Baltimore Ravens, participating in his 10,000th consecutive snap.

The Browns and even LeBron James of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers congratulated Thomas on the feat:

Thomas has never missed a play since entering the league in 2007.

Minnesota Vikings' QB Drama

The Minnesota Vikings will be without starting quarterback Sam Bradford on Sunday on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bradford, who threw for 346 yards and three touchdowns in a season-opening 29-19 victory against the Saints, will miss the game with a knee injury, according to Rapoport.

Though it won't help the Vikings against a Steelers team that escaped the Browns 21-18 in Week 1, Rapoport also reported former starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater could return to the team by midseason after a long journey back from a devastating knee injury he suffered less than two weeks before the 2016 opener.

Dolphins LB Leaves Team Before Week 2

The Dolphins won't have linebacker Lawrence Timmons on the field for their season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Miami Herald's Armando Salguero reported the news Sunday morning: "Lawrence Timmons is not expected to play for Dolphins today. Something angered him. He's not with team. Dolphins know where he is."

Salguero followed up with a note reporting Timmons' absence wasn't related to an issue with the law. Timmons, 31, joined Miami this offseason and has started all 16 games in six straight seasons. The Dolphins will also go without Rey Maualuga against an attack led by Philip Rivers and Melvin Gordon.

Still To Come

A five-game afternoon slate will serve as a nice appetizer to a strong Sunday Night Football affair.

At 4:05 p.m. ET, the Dolphins and new quarterback Jay Cutler will make their season debut against the Chargers, a team that hung tough in a 24-21 road loss against the Denver Broncos in Week 1.

Also of note is a 4:25 p.m. ET showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and those Broncos. The visitors looked dominant in Week 1, moving past the New York Giants 19-3. The Washington Redskins and Los Angeles Rams will share that timeslot. The former started the season with a loss, while the latter provided one of the opening week's biggest surprises, as Jared Goff led the Rams to a 46-9 win against the Indianapolis Colts.

The late slate also features the New York Jets visiting the Oakland Raiders at 4:05 ET and the San Francisco 49ers visiting the Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. ET. As for the Sunday finale, Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan will engage in a potential shootout when the Green Bay Packers and Falcons collide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.