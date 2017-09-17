Report: Jerry Jones Impeding Roger Goodell Contract Extension Negotiations

Jim Mone/Associated Press

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has impeded NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's negotiations for a contract extension.

The NFL is embroiled in a battle with Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, as the reigning rushing champion remains eligible to play under an injunction despite the league having suspended him for six games.

Goodell's contract is set to expire in 2019, and according to Schefter and Chris Mortensen, a source indicated Jones is the sole reason why an extension hasn't been signed, saying, "If not for Jerry, this deal would be done."

The NFL's six-man compensation committee is key in the contract negotiations, and while Jones isn't part of it, Schefter and Mortensen noted the Cowboys owner has essentially made himself an unofficial seventh member to represent the 26 owners who aren't on the board.

Schefter and Mortensen reported that Jones said other owners believe Goodell—who has made more than $200 million since becoming commissioner in 2006—makes "way too much money."

Goodell was reportedly informed that Jones became part of the decision-making process while he was mulling a ruling regarding Elliott.

After its investigation, the NFL decided there was enough evidence to determine Elliott had used physical force against ex-girlfriend Tiffany Thompson last year in Columbus, Ohio, resulting in the six-game ban.

While Elliott is playing under the injunction, the league asked an appeals court Friday for a stay on the suspension, per A.J. Perez and Lindsay H. Jones of USA Today.

Schefter and Mortensen added that there is dissension among the owners regarding Goodell and his compensation, and a source said that while Jones doesn't necessarily want Goodell ousted, he does want him to sign a lesser contract.