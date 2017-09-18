    EPL Predictions: Picks, Top Players for Week 6 Premier League Fixtures

    Manchester United will take on Southampton in Week 6 of the Premier League on Saturday, while Manchester City host Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace as the former England manager's baptism of fire continues in earnest with the Eagles.

    Leicester City take on Liverpool at the King Power Stadium after Chelsea travel to Stoke City, and on Sunday, Newcastle United's impressive run takes them to Brighton & Hove Albion.

    On Monday, Arsenal welcome West Bromwich Albion to the Emirates Stadium.

    Read on for a look at who could be key to their side's fortunes at the weekend, but first here is the complete schedule with score predictions for each.

                           

    Saturday, September 23

    12:30 p.m. BST (7:30 a.m. ET): West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 1-3

    3 p.m. BST (10 a.m. ET): Burnley vs. Huddersfield Town, 1-1

    3 p.m. BST (10 a.m. ET): Everton vs. Bournemouth, 2-0

    3 p.m. BST (10 a.m. ET): Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace, 3-1

    3 p.m. BST (10 a.m. ET): Southampton vs. Manchester United, 0-1

    3 p.m. BST (10 a.m. ET): Stoke City vs. Chelsea, 1-2

    3 p.m. BST (10 a.m. ET): Swansea City vs. Watford, 1-0

    5:30 p.m. BST (12:30 p.m. ET): Leicester City vs. Liverpool, 0-2

                                      

    Sunday, September 24

    4 p.m. BST (11 a.m. ET): Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Newcastle United, 1-1

                                   

    Monday, September 25

    8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET): Arsenal vs. West Bromwich Albion, 2-0

                              

    Matt Ritchie, Newcastle United

    After losing their opening two games, Newcastle have remarkably won three Premier League matches in a row.

    NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Newcastle player Matt Ritchie in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Stoke City at St. James Park on September 16, 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/G
    Stu Forster/Getty Images

    Matt Ritchie has played a key role for the Magpies with an assist in each of those victories, and he put in a superb performance in the 2-1 win over Stoke City last time out.

    The Chronicle's Chris Waugh and Mark Douglas hailed his contributions:

    Brighton are a tough side to beat at home, as West Brom discovered during their trip to the Amex Stadium earlier in September.

    If Newcastle are to continue their positive run and pick up at least a point from the match, another strong performance from Ritchie in midfield will be required.

                                    

    Philippe Coutinho, Liverpool

    Philippe Coutinho returned to action for Liverpool when they took on Burnley on Saturday, but despite his attempts to make a positive impact in his first match of the season, he was unable to help the Reds to three points, as noted by Liverpool writer Jack Lusby:

    As Goal's Melissa Reddy demonstrated, Coutinho's showing was indicative of the team's:

    Despite being the home side, Leicester will likely look to sit deep and invite the Reds on, making Coutinho's ability to unlock the door—or find the net from rangeall the more important.

    It's the kind of game that will be tailor-made for the Brazil international to prove his worth to the side, and after the frustrating draw with Burnley, it's even more vital they pick up three points next time out.

    If the playmaker can get back to his best, the Reds will be in prime position to get back to winning ways.

