NBA Rumors: Top Trade Buzz on Kevin Love, Marc Gasol and Iman Shumpert

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

The start of the 2017-18 NBA regular season is just over one month away, but there may still be opportunities available for teams to improve during that time frame.

Every NBA team remains in pursuit of the Golden State Warriors after they won their second championship in three years, and that has led to speculation regarding some big names and whether they can be had on the trade market.

As the season approaches, here is a closer look at some of the biggest trade rumors making the rounds in the Association.

Kevin Love

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love has been the subject of constant trade rumors for the past couple of years, but current indications are that he is set to enter the 2017-18 campaign on Cleveland's roster.

According to ESPN.com's Zach Lowe, a source indicated Cleveland has no current plans to trade Love and that the 29-year-old doesn't have much standalone trade value.

The Cavs have already been busy this offseason, as they traded disgruntled guard Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' unprotected 2018 first-round draft pick.

Cleveland also signed veteran guard Derrick Rose, so there is no shortage of new pieces surrounding LeBron James, Love, J.R. Smith, Tristan Thompson and the rest of the team's core.

The Cavaliers have gone to three straight NBA Finals, and although losing a player of Irving's caliber hurts, they appear to be a deeper team and may still be the favorite to represent the Eastern Conference in the Finals once again.

Love's third season with Cleveland was his best, as he averaged 19.0 points and 11.1 rebounds per game en route to being named an All-Star for the fourth time.

Love is a dangerous weapon for the Cavs with LeBron penetrating and kicking to him for open looks, and since it is unlikely they can get fair value for him in a trade, keeping him is their best course of action.

Marc Gasol

Memphis Grizzlies big man Marc Gasol is one of the premier centers in the NBA, and while there has been plenty of interest in him, the Grizz reportedly have no designs on dealing him.

According to Matt Moore of CBS Sports, multiple sources indicated that Memphis considers Gasol untouchable and will not be included in trade talks.

That is despite the Boston Celtics reportedly being among the teams that have expressed interest in acquiring Gasol.

The Spaniard is coming off one of his best statistical years, after he averaged a career-high 19.5 points per game to go along with 6.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.3 blocks in what was his third All-Star season.

Gasol was also the NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2012-13, which adds to his value as a player who can impact the game significantly at both ends of the floor.

While the Grizzlies have struggled to break into the Western Conference's upper echelon, they have reached the playoffs in each of the past seven years, and Gasol's play has been a driving force behind that.

Memphis likely isn't a playoff team at all if not for the 32-year-old's presence, and with point guard Mike Conley Jr. under a long-term contract as well, it makes sense for the Grizzlies to make Gasol their cornerstone and attempt to compete in the loaded Western Conference.

Iman Shumpert

The new-look Cavaliers may not be done overhauling their roster quite yet, according to a report from Cody Taylor of Basketball Insiders.

Per Taylor, the Cavs have shopped Shumpert during the offseason, and the New Orleans Pelicans are one team that has shown interest in potentially acquiring him.

In 2016-17, Shumpert averaged 7.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, and he has long been viewed as one of the NBA's best perimeter defenders.

Shumpert struggled mightily in the playoffs, though, as his scoring average dipped to just 4.4 points per contest.

Cleveland picked up a fantastic defender in Crowder as part of the Irving deal, which is an addition that could make Shumpert expendable.

The Pels have little depth at guard, and they are expected to deploy a double point guard set in the backcourt with Rajon Rondo and Jrue Holiday starting alongside each other.

Shumpert can play both small forward and shooting guard, and he would provide New Orleans with the type of perimeter defender it currently lacks.

Since Shumpert could become a free agent next offseason due to a player option in his contract, there is incentive for the Cavs to trade him for something rather than risk losing him for nothing.