Chelsea vs. Arsenal Ends in 0-0 Draw After Red Card for David Luiz

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

David Luiz was sent off for a rash challenge on Sead Kolasinac as Chelsea and Arsenal played to a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Brazilian was given his marching orders three minutes from time in the most notable incident from a drab encounter between two supposed title challengers.

Chelsea's chances were more numerous, but Arsenal defended well throughout in a very disciplined display from the visitors.

The Gunners had the ball in the net 14 minutes from time, but Shkodran Mustafi was correctly adjudged to have been offside when he headed home.

Squawka provided the team news ahead of kick-off with both Eden Hazard and Alexis Sanchez starting on the bench:

Chelsea looked the sharpest early on, but Arsenal carved out the first great chance, Danny Welbeck heading wide after an excellent ball from Hector Bellerin on the right after 16 minutes.

Moments later, the Spanish full-back set up another chance for Alexandre Lacazette, but the Frenchman's shot was easily held by Thibaut Courtois.

Pedro then squandered an opportunity to put the hosts ahead at the midway point of the first half, but his effort on goal was too tame after he was put past the Arsenal defence by Cesc Fabregas.

Three minutes before the break, Arsenal should have gone 1-0 ahead. Aaron Ramsey somehow kept the ball at his feet as he stumbled into the box, and his effort came back out off the post to the feet of Lacazette, who duly scooped wide with the goal at his mercy.

ESPN FC's Mattias Karen gave the striker the benefit of the doubt, but it was a golden opportunity:

Pedro made way for Tiemoue Bakayoko at half-time, and Chelsea created an excellent chance barely a minute after the restart.

Alvaro Morata fed Fabregas to set up Willian, and the Brazilian's smart shot forced a save from Petr Cech.

Quality was lacking from both sides in the second half, and when Mustafi did finally head an excellent looping header past Courtois from a free-kick, he was some way offside.

A goalless draw looked inevitable in the final 10 minutes as Arsenal sat back to protect their point.

In an encounter that was largely short on flash points, Luiz then caused late controversy with a high and dangerous tackle on Kolasinac that drew a deserved straight red card—he had already been issued a yellow earlier in the half for a high foot.