Mr. Olympia 2017 Winner: Phil Heath's Physique Info and Top Comments

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Phil Heath tied Arnold Schwarzenegger for the second-most Mr. Olympia victories after he beat Mamdouh Elssbiay on Saturday evening in Las Vegas to clinch his seventh overall title in the annual physique face-off.

The Gift won his seventh successive crown since 2011 by edging out Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay, although some might argue this wasn't the best physique he's brought to the stage.

While some might have argued Big Ramy had some advantages in size and overall mass, there was little arguing with Heath as a worthy victor, as captured by Generation Iron Fitness News:

Ghanaian William Bonac took the bronze medal, while Dexter Jackson—who will turn 48 in November—continued his evergreen reign among bodybuilding's elite by taking fourth, the lowest he's finished in the competition since 2014.

With longtime rival Kai Greene absent from the billing, Heath had one fewer major contender to worry about, but his appearance in pre-judging showed some water retention and concerns over his midriff compared to his peers.

That was the suggestion made by former Mr. Olympia competitor Shawn Ray after the result, who added that Heath's turnaround for the final was what really sealed his victory and a $400,000 payday:

Per his official website, the 37-year-old carries a competition weight of 252 pounds—all of which was believable going off Saturday's physique—boasting a leg measurement of 32 inches and a waist of only 29 inches.

A more tapered midsection and a much superior-looking back helped set the difference between him and Big Ramy in the end, and entertainment expert Dan Hevia gave The Gift his backing early on:

Despite his figure once again providing the goods to deliver a seventh title, Heath did come with his weak spots, however, which were explored by YouTube account Nick's Strength and Power:

Heath will turn 38 years of age in December, and there are questions as to whether he'll return to the Olympia next year and attempt to equal Ronnie Coleman and Lee Haney's shared record of eight overall titles.

The Gift's legacy would feel somewhat unfulfilled if he didn't get the opportunity to move past some of the Golden Age favourites in Mr. Olympia wins, although he'll hold his place in the history books irrespective of any 2018 return.