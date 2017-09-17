Romain Wattel Tops Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Austin Connelly to Win 2017 KLM Open

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Romain Wattel claimed victory at the 2017 KLM Open in the Netherlands, seeing off Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Austin Connelly to clinch his maiden European Tour title.

The Frenchman shot a final round 69 to finish at 15-under, one shot clear of Connelly in second place.

The 26-year-old will take home €300,000 of the €1.8 million purse.

For the leaderboard in full and complete prize-money details, visit the European Tour website.

Sunday Recap

Thailand's Aphibarnrat began the day with a one-shot lead and started off solidly.

He picked up a birdie on the third and made few mistakes, as noted by the European Tour’s official Twitter account:

However, Wattel was in fine form as he birdied the second as well as the fourth and the sixth to move into the lead.

Joel Stalter also started the day well, picking up four birdies on the front nine before slipping out of contention with bogeys at the 11th and 15th.

Aphibarnrat kept pace with Wattel but suffered at the 15th where he could manage only a double bogey as Wattel moved one shot ahead with just three holes remaining.

Wattel maintained his lead going into the final hole where the nerves began to show for Aphibarnrat, who could only manage another double bogey to finish on 73.

That saw the overnight leader drop right down the rankings, into a share of ninth with Chris Wood, Bernd Wiesberger, Matt Wallace and Joakim Lagergren.

Meanwhile, Wattel kept his nerve to make par and finish ahead of Austin Connelly who shot a superb final round of 66, to finish just one behind the Frenchman on 14-under.

It was a moment to savour for Wattel, his first European Tour title, and his delight was evident, as captured by the tournament's official Twitter account:

Elsewhere, England's Lee Westwood shared third spot with Joel Stalter, Sebastian Heisele, Justin Walters, George Coetzee and Eddie Pepperell at 13-under.

Pepperell finished extremely strongly, shooting a final-round 65, the lowest of the day along with Wood, as captured by the European Tour:

However, the day belonged to Wattel who showed great consistency despite the lead frequently changing hands, before keeping his nerve in an exciting finish.