Nick Wass/Associated Press

Fact: Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger hit his 38th home run of the season in a 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals, tying the National League record for most home runs in a season by a rookie.

Bleacher Report will be bringing sports fans the most interesting and engaging Cold Hard Facts of the day, presented by Coors Light.

Source: Los Angeles Dodgers