Every NFL Team's Biggest Early-Season Disappointment

Every NFL Team's Biggest Early-Season DisappointmentOctober 4, 2017
Expectations warp perceptions. This is as true in the NFL as it is everyday life, and it often manifests in disappointment.
Unrealistic expectations are often built without a proper defense mechanism to adjust to the league's ever-changing landscape. Great players and teams won't always be great. Tom Brady may be evading Father Time, but others throughout the league aren't.
Every season brings a fresh start. It's difficult to keep this in mind when past years fed into preconceptions.
Certain players haven't lived up to previous performances or draft status. Some have failed to build upon preseason efforts. Teams fall flat even when they're supposed to be among the league's best.
These setbacks extend beyond injuries since every team experiences those. Each franchise has also endured outright disappointments identifiable through the first four weeks of regular-season play.
Arizona Cardinals: Wide Receivers
David Johnson's wrist injury and subsequent trip to injured reserve placed far more emphasis on the Arizona Cardinals' passing game this season than intended, and the offense hasn't responded to the adversity.
The wide receiver corps started slow and still has yet to take off. During the initial five quarters of the season, the group dropped three touchdowns and had two more overturned, per Rotoworld's Evan Silva. Two more were negated this past weekend against the San Francisco 49ers.
The Cardinals rank second overall in passing offense, but the unit has struggled to convert yardage into touchdowns. Arizona is 22nd overall at 18.5 points per game and has only topped 20 points in its season opener. Continued struggles from the offensive line and running game only magnify the wide receivers' limited output.
"We got to fix it," running back Chris Johnson said after the overtime victory, per ESPN.com's Josh Weinfuss. "We just got to clean, get better and better."
Atlanta Falcons: Sloppy Play
The Atlanta Falcons were always going to have a transition period with Steve Sarkisian taking over as offensive coordinator.
The Falcons currently own the league's fourth-best offense, in large part because they have the athletes to exploit mismatches all over the field. They must eliminate some of their mistakes, though. Matt Ryan is tied for third-worst among starting quarterbacks with five interceptions.
"We're better than that," Ryan said after committing three turnovers in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills, per ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure. "I'm better than that from an offensive standpoint in terms of taking care of the ball. We've got to make better decisions, and I do, too, in order to give ourselves a chance to win games."
Through four weeks, the Falcons have a negative-four turnover differential, the fifth-worst mark league-wide. Last season, they created 11 more turnovers than they committed, tied for the fourth-best in the NFL.
Baltimore Ravens: Joe Flacco
Quarterbacks receive too much of the credit and blame...unless the head coach is trying to take pressure off his signal-caller. Despite Joe Flacco's atrocious start to the season, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh isn't laying all of the blame at his feet.
"I want to see him play well," Harbaugh said, per the Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec. "I want to see him put up numbers and make plays. But it's not just him. It's the offense in totality that has to do that."
Flacco deserves the lion's share of the blame through the first quarter of the season. Is his supporting cast suspect? Absolutely. That doesn't excuse all of his poor play, though.
The Ravens quarterback ranks 22nd overall with a 61.9 completion percentage, second-worst with six interceptions and 32nd with 601 passing yards and 5.09 yards per attempt.
Buffalo Bills: Adolphus Washington
After starting 11 games as a rookie, defensive lineman Adolphus Washington was inactive Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, per WKBW's Matt Buscaglia.
Any time a new coaching staff takes over a team, turnover occurs and certain players no longer fit the new approach. The Buffalo Bills already moved on from talented young players such as Sammy Watkins and Reggie Ragland earlier this year.
Washington may be the next to go. One team executive told ESPN.com's Kevin Seifert that the Bills made the second-year defender "available during camp for a fifth-round choice."
Buffalo drafted Washington in the third round in 2016 to fit a certain system and play for a particular coach. Both of those have changed, and the defensive lineman's role diminished.
What's disappointing is the inability to maximize a promising young player's skill set as part of an improved team.
Carolina Panthers: Curtis Samuel
The Carolina Panthers instituted a two-prong plan to make their offense more efficient and dynamic around quarterback Cam Newton.
The organization drafted Christian McCaffrey with the eighth overall selection in April's draft and then doubled down with another playmaker, Curtis Samuel, in the second round. McCaffrey, who leads the team with 22 receptions, is the outlet Newton needed, but Samuel is nowhere to be found.
The Ohio State product didn't play Sunday against the New England Patriots due to a back injury, and his opportunities were limited through the first three contests. He has touched the ball only six times so far this year, including a kickoff return.
Once healthy, the wide receiver/running back needs to be implemented into the game plan.
"This offense isn't cereal or quick grits or instant grits," Newton said, per ESPN.com's David Newton. "This is a full entree and we have to prepare it that way."
Chicago Bears: Mike Glennon
Benching veteran quarterback Mike Glennon for rookie signal-caller Mitchell Trubisky may not universally be viewed as a disappointment, but it is for the Chicago Bears organization.
"At the end of the day, it's about performance," head coach John Fox said, per NFL.com's Nick Shook, "and ultimately that's what we make decisions on."
The Bears paid Glennon $16 million this season to be a one-year bridge to Trubisky, but he didn't even play well enough to keep the starting spot heading into Week 5. During his four starts, he completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 833 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions while guiding Chicago to a 1-3 record.
More importantly, offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains did everything in his power to work around Glennon's limitations. Rather than ask his quarterback to push the ball downfield, Loggains relied heavily on the team's talented running backs and a short passing attack.
The plan didn't work.
Cincinnati Bengals: Offensive Tackle
The Cincinnati Bengals have resorted to an offensive tackle rotation. Andre Smith, Cedric Ogbuehi and Jake Fisher each played Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, with Fisher getting the most reps, per the Cincinnati Enquirer's Paul Dehner Jr.
Pinning down which two are playing the best is difficult since it changes from week to week.
Against the Browns, Fisher gave up a sack, Smith surrendered three quarterback pressures and Ogbuehi kept Dalton upright, per Cincy Jungle. Ogbuehi didn't perform as well a week earlier against the Green Bay Packers, however.
No NFL team wants to rotate offensive linemen since it requires time for them to mesh and become a cohesive unit. Due to the inconsistency of the Bengals offensive tackles, however, Cincinnati's coaching staff had to think outside the box.
"That's just the way it is," head coach Marvin Lewis said of the situation, per WKRC Cincinnati.
Cleveland Browns: Wide Receivers
Anytime a team starts a rookie quarterback, it falls on the coaching staff and surrounding cast to bring him along, build his confidence and make plays for the young signal-caller.
The Cleveland Browns wide receivers aren't holding up their end of the bargain with DeShone Kizer.
"If you eliminate the drops, he's one of the best quarterbacks in the league," wideout Kasen Williams said of his quarterback, per Browns Chalk Talk.
Those drops can't be eliminated, and the Browns feature the league's worst wide receiver corps. Kenny Britt, who signed a four-year, $32.5 million contract in free agency, has been the biggest culprit with four drops, per Pro Football Focus' John Kosko. Only a dearth of talent prevented head coach Hue Jackson from benching the nine-year veteran against the Bengals on Sunday.
"I totally agree [he could've been pulled], but we had some guys down,'' Jackson said afterward, per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. "We lost a couple guys. Trust me, our guys know based on performance if you're not getting it done, we'll stick the next guy in there, but you have to have the next guy to stick in there. It is what it is. I get it."
Dallas Cowboys: Ezekiel Elliott
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott ranks ninth league-wide with 277 rushing yards and scored three total touchdowns over the past two weeks, but he isn't playing as well as he did during his electric rookie campaign.
The biggest difference can be seen in his yards per carry. After averaging 5.1 yards per carry last year, Elliott is averaging only 3.6 through this year's first four games.
"We've had a little bit of growing pains in the first couple of games, but we're getting there," Elliott said after the Cowboys' Week 3 win over Arizona, per ESPN.com's Todd Archer. "We're getting into our rhythm."
Dallas' offensive line also hasn't played as well, but an elite runner shouldn't rely entirely on his blockers. Special backs gain more yardage than those blocked for them, but Elliott has fallen short in that regard to date.
Denver Broncos: Secondary
The Denver Broncos defense is exceptional in almost every way. However, the unit's greatest strength has been more of a weakness than expected.
Denver's secondary features two of the league's best cover corners, Aqib Talib and Chris Harris Jr., along with versatile and athletic safeties Darian Stewart and Justin Simmons. Despite that, the Broncos have given up a touchdown pass of 28 yards or longer in three of their first four contests.
"Our pass coverage is pretty tight, but we've given up too many explosive passes that have led to points," head coach Vance Joseph said, per ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold. "It's some good and bad there."
Considering Denver finished first overall in pass defense over each of the past two seasons, it's a disappointment that it ranks 10th overall and has already surrendered eight touchdowns through the air.
Detroit Lions: Run Game
The Detroit Lions run game isn't good, and it hasn't been for some time.
Detroit is currently averaging 3.6 yards per carry, which places it in a four-way tie for 21st overall league-wide. The Lions finished 27th overall last season after averaging 3.7 yards per tote.
Ameer Abdullah is a talented runner, but he hasn't yet proved to be a reliable lead back. He did set a career high Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings with 94 rushing yards on 20 carries, but the jury remains out on whether he can build upon that performance.
"I feel like we have a solid run game, Abdullah said afterward, per ESPN.com's Michael Rothstein. "We know what we got outside, we know what we got at quarterback, so consistency is what I'm looking for."
Green Bay Packers: Martellus Bennett
The Green Bay Packers must utilize Martellus Bennett more consistently. The organization didn't sign the best available tight end this offseason not to feature his entire skill set.
Yes, Bennett is one of the few at his position who is both a capable blocker and receiver. The Packers' ramshackle offensive line needs all the help it can get, too. But Bennett is a weapon in the passing game, and Green Bay isn't using him like one.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers did complete six passes to the tight end during Thursday's victory over the Chicago Bears, but Bennett gained only 39 yards. The 6'6", 275-pound target is tremendous after the catch and can be a threat in every area of the field.
"He's a talented player for us, and we've got to continue to find ways to get him going," Rodgers said, per ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky. "He felt great after he caught the over route for a big gainer. We just have to keep finding ways to get him involved early in the game."
Houston Texans: Duane Brown
The Houston Texans offense is finally taking shape with rookie Deshaun Watson behind center. However, the quarterback's mobility hides how poorly Houston's offensive line is playing.
Left tackle Duane Brown has missed each of the Texans' first four games due to a contract holdout, and there's reportedly "no end in sight" to it, a source told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported Brown "is willing to hold out to the midpoint of the season" and "will not report to the team until after its Week 7 bye at the earliest."
Watson may be able to mask some of the current front five's deficiencies, but it's only a matter of time before a pass-rusher comes screaming off the edge and blasts him.
With the AFC South up for grabs, the Texans realistically can compete for a division crown and a playoff appearance this year. To do so, they'll need to reach an agreement with Brown sooner rather than later.
Indianapolis Colts: Jack Doyle
After a breakout 2016 campaign, Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle signed a three-year, $18.9 million contract extension this offseason. With Andrew Luck still sidelined as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery, Doyle needed to be the security blanket for Indianapolis' backups.
Instead, he's dropped passes and even fumbled the ball.
Players who sign big offseason contracts often put too much pressure on themselves to prove their worth. Doyle may be pressing to a degree, and his value decreases if he's no longer someone quarterbacks can rely upon.
The Colts expected to lean on players like Doyle while Luck recovered. Though he ranks second on the team in receiving yardage, they'll need more from him moving forward to dig out of their early-season hole.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Run Defense
"Sacksonville" is a quaint nickname for an improving Jacksonville Jaguars defense. Getting to the quarterback is only one phase of the game, though.
The Jaguars are terrible at stopping the run. In fact, Jacksonville ranks dead last league-wide in run defense, having surrendered 165.5 yards per game through four weeks.
"It's gap accountability, making sure we have all our guys at the right spot at the right time," linebacker Paul Posluszny said after the group allowed 256 rushing yards in a 23-20 overtime loss to the New York Jets, per John Oehser of the Jaguars official site.
Doug Marrone's squad ranks first overall in sacks and pass defense, but the defense must slow opposing ground games before it can play to its strengths.
Kansas City Chiefs: Chris Conley
At this point, finding fault within the Kansas City Chiefs roster is just nitpicking.
Tight end Travis Kelce and nickel corner Phillips Gaines had their issues during the first three weeks, but they each put together strong performances Monday night against the Washington Redskins.
A lack of an outside-the-numbers presence to complement Tyreek Hill continues to be a void in need of filling. The Chiefs already have the league's second-best offense, and Kelce, Hill and rookie running back Kareem Hunt can take over contests. One more weapon would make this group unstoppable.
Chris Conley is a competent option, but he's fifth on the team with 129 receiving yards. Quarterback Alex Smith tends to look toward slot receiver Albert Wilson more often.
If Conley can provide Alex Smith with another vertical presence, the Chiefs offense would be damn near unstoppable.
Los Angeles Chargers: Melvin Gordon
The Chargers playing in Los Angeles and being incapable of selling out the league's smallest stadium is an abject embarrassment. But the league will deal with that issue down the road.
On the field, the Chargers' inability to establish a consistent run game continues to hinder their offense.
Melvin Gordon developed into a Pro Bowl performer last season when he ran for 997 yards in 13 games. Defenses have bottled up the former first-round pick so far this year, however, as he's averaging only 3.1 yards per carry and hasn't provided more than 79 rushing yards in any contest.
As a result, the coaching staff plans to utilize undrafted free agent Austin Ekeler more after he scored a 35-yard touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.
"He was productive all preseason and it didn't matter what group we put him in with—he moved the chains," head coach Anthony Lynn said, per ESPN.com's Eric D. Williams.
Los Angeles Rams: Wade Phillips' Defense
The Los Angeles Rams defense is worse under new defensive coordinator Wade Phillips than it was a year ago. The unit is currently giving up 30.8 more yards and 1.7 more points per contest.
Phillips rightfully earned the reputation of a defensive guru through his 22 seasons as an NFL coordinator. But the transition to his scheme hasn't yet gone as well as expected.
"It's us as a defense," safety Maurice Alexander said Friday, per ESPN.com's Alden Gonzalez. "Wade's coaching everything the right way, and we've just got to go out there and execute."
The Dallas Cowboys managed 30 points and 441 yards two days after Alexander's proclamation.
The Rams are built around their revamped offense. The defense just needs to be average, but its recent play falls well below that mark.
Miami Dolphins: Jay Cutler
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase doesn't want to hear anyone's criticism of quarterback Jay Cutler.
"It drives me nuts," Gase said, per the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson. "When I got here, I heard Ryan Tannehill couldn't play. That was wrong. The evaluation skills of quarterbacks are really bad. I'm not going to listen to anybody outside myself."
All one has to do is look at the individual and team stats to realize Cutler isn't playing well. The Dolphins rank dead last in total offense, while Cutler doesn't crack the top 16 in yards per attempt, yards per game or QB rating.
Six points scored across the last two contests combined isn't good enough. It's OK to admit Cutler isn't a better option compared to the injured Ryan Tannehill.
Minnesota Vikings: Laquon Treadwell
Could somebody please put an all-purpose bulletin out for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell? Last year's first-round pick has just five receptions on 10 targets for 42 yards this season after making just one catch on three targets as a rookie.
"I think he's come a long way just from what I've seen from when I got here to this point this year," quarterback Sam Bradford said in August, per ESPN.com's Kevin Seifert.
About that.
Treadwell's role isn't going to grow as the season progresses, either. Minnesota's offense features multiple weapons in Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph. Plus, free-agent acquisition Michael Floyd is set to make his Vikings debut after he had to sit out the first four games of the season due to a suspension.
New England Patriots: Defense
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is known for his meticulous preparation. However, he and his staff have failed to put a competitive defense on the field this season.
The Patriots rank dead last in total defense, and it isn't even close. New England has surrendered 60.5 more yards per game than the next-worst defense, the Indianapolis Colts.
"Collectively, coaching and playing, we just have to work harder to get things right," Belichick said, per the Boston Herald's Stephen Hewitt. "That's everybody. There's no magic wand here, so we just have to work hard and get it right."
The coach never gives the media much, but working harder won't solve the Patriots' defensive woes. Between a talent-deficient defensive line and a veteran secondary that makes too many mental mistakes, New England has no quick fix for its defensive woes.
New Orleans Saints: Adrian Peterson
Rookie Alvin Kamara is now the New Orleans Saints' feature back, even with 1,000-yard rusher Mark Ingram and future Hall of Fame workhorse Adrian Peterson on the roster.
Peterson's usage—or lack thereof—is the most perplexing.
The 32-year-old back has carried the ball 27 times for 81 yards so far. His average of 3.0 yards per carry suggests a certain level of ineffectiveness, but he's often used in obvious running formations.
"I don't think we've ever discussed featuring him like he was featured in Minnesota," head coach Sean Payton said two weeks ago, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
No one said Peterson could or should be the Saints' lead back. However, there are ways to get him on the field more and take full advantage of the team's entire running back stable. Currently, the Saints rank 22nd overall in rushing offense at 94.0 yards per game.
New York Giants: Entire Offense
The New York Giants offense was supposed to explode this season after finishing 25th overall last season. Instead, the unit is slightly worse this year.
Everyone wanted to overlook obvious issues in the running game and along the offensive line because the Giants feature so many shiny pass-catching toys. Who cares if Ereck Flowers can't protect the blind side? Eli Manning can get the ball out quickly to Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard or Brandon Marshall.
Wrong.
First, Marshall hasn't fit into the offense.
"Just not playing well right now," he said after the Giants' 25-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, per ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan. "I haven't played a solid game since I've been here."
The entire scheme is out of whack, and head coach Ben McAdoo plans to scale back his approach.
"We have to go back and simplify," McAdoo said, per Raanan. "Simplify what we're doing schematically and let these guys go out and play and showcase their ability."
New York Jets: Linebackers
Things are going better than expected for the New York Jets after a 2-2 start. The roster still has its problem areas, though. Linebacker, in particular, has been a soft spot.
Demario Davis returned to the organization after Cleveland traded him for first-round bust Calvin Pryor, and he currently leads the Jets with 40 total tackles. While this normally would be grounds for a great homecoming storyline, Davis remains a liability in coverage.
Darron Lee, meanwhile, hasn't looked comfortable with the coaching staff moving him between spots. Lee is a heat-seeking missile when he's not thinking and just playing. He's thinking too much right now.
With these two serving as the Jets' primary linebackers, New York ranks 29th overall in run defense.
Oakland Raiders: Defensive Identity
The Oakland Raiders defense is better than last year's version, but it still isn't counted among the league's better units. NFL Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack wants to change that.
"The thing about football, man, it's a team game," Mack said after Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Denver Broncos, per ESPN.com's Paul Gutierrez. "And we've got to execute better defensively, especially starting early. Can't give up touchdowns—we held them to field goals, that's cool—but we've got to get to the point where we can shut teams out. That's got to be the attitude coming into the game."
Oakland ranks 20th overall in total defense after finishing 26th in 2016. The Raiders need to become even more defensively stout moving forward since quarterback Derek Carr is expected to miss two to four weeks with a transverse process fracture in his back, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Mack and Co. may need to win a game or two for the Raiders since the team's previously potent offense could grind to a halt with EJ Manuel at the helm.
Philadelphia Eagles: Secondary
Things are going better than expected for the Philadelphia Eagles during their 3-1 start. Their secondary remains an issue, though.
The group is in flux due to Ronald Darby's ankle injury, which forced Jalen Mills to take on a bigger role before he was ready to do so. As a result, the Eagles rank 30th overall in pass defense.
Philadelphia placed an emphasis on upgrading its secondary this offseason, yet the unit has regressed as a whole so far.
"We've had our share of injury particularly in the back end," head coach Doug Pederson said, per 247 Sports' Jeff Kerr. "And again, not to use that as an excuse, but young players are playing, and things are going to happen a little bit faster for them. It's something we've just got to continue to evaluate. There always seems to be one or two big plays, chunk plays in the game that we have to try to eliminate, whether it be linebackers getting off blocks, to not have a long run or secondary, eyes in the right spot, being in the right position, things of that nature."
Pittsburgh Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger
The Pittsburgh Steelers are 3-1 and sit alone atop the AFC North, but the Super Bowl hopefuls have yet to play like legitimate contenders. Instead, they've benefited from a weak opening schedule, with three of their first four opponents ranked 23rd or worse in total offense.
Pittsburgh's offense didn't need to operate at its peak, and it hasn't.
"The quarterback needs to play better," Ben Roethlisberger said last week, per Will Graves of the Associated Press.
The two-time Super Bowl champion's 62.1 completion percentage is his lowest since the 2010 campaign, and he doesn't appear to be on the same page with his receivers. Antonio Brown blew up on the sidelines during Sunday's 26-9 victory over the Baltimore Ravens after Roethlisberger didn't target him when he was wide-open.
The Steelers offense can be one of the league's best, but it isn't right now. The problems start at quarterback.
San Francisco 49ers: Pierre Garcon
Kyle Shanahan's offensive scheme requires certain components to be successful, including a dynamic X-receiver. However, Julio Jones wasn't available in free agency, and the draft lacked the type of dynamic wide receiver prospects who could make an immediate difference.
Instead, San Francisco signed Pierre Garcon to a five-year, $47.5 million contract due to his reliability and experience in Shanahan's system. The 10-year veteran leads the 49ers with 20 receptions for 285 yards.
"That's why I like Pierre," Shanahan said in August, per ESPN.com's Nick Wagoner. "You can count on him— you know what you're going to get."
Garcon does exactly what's asked of him, but he struggles to create more. He has yet to snag a touchdown reception and doesn't force defenses to roll coverage in his direction. In essence, he's a complementary piece trying to play a feature role when the offense needs more from the position.
Seattle Seahawks: Eddie Lacy
Running back Eddie Lacy was supposed to be the next Marshawn Lynch: a big, physical runner who would allow the Seattle Seahawks offense to assert its will.
Instead, Lacy is an afterthought who lost his starting job before the season even began. The Seahawks coaching staff turned to Thomas Rawls and Chris Carson as its lead backs, but an ankle injury to Carson may provide Lacy the opportunity to regain a significant role.
The 27-year-old back carried the ball 11 times for 52 filling in for Carson this past Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.
"He looked big and strong and tough and very decisive and all, and he just needs to get some more carries to get going," head coach Pete Carroll said, per ESPN.com's Brady Henderson. "I thought that was great."
Rawls and Lacy will split carries in the coming weeks, and it's a long shot Carson comes back at full strength despite being eligible to return in eight weeks' time.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DeSean Jackson
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson isn't happy, and his head coach agrees with him.
"DeSean should be frustrated because DeSean is an elite player in this league and we didn't get him the ball," Dirk Koetter said after Sunday's 25-23 victory over the New York Giants, per Roy Cummings of Florida Football Insiders.
"...But with DeSean, we just couldn't get [the ball] to him other than a couple of short ones. We either flat out missed him a couple times or we didn't see him. So DeSean has every right to be frustrated and we have to get him involved more because he's a dynamic playmaker."
Jackson caught two passes for 20 yards Sunday and has managed nine receptions for 143 yards in his first four games in Tampa Bay. The game's best vertical threat lacks chemistry with quarterback Jameis Winston, which has stifled his overall effectiveness to date.
Tennessee Titans: Pass Defense
The Tennessee Titans expected to improve their secondary with the offseason additions of Logan Ryan, Johnathan Cyprien and Adoree' Jackson. Instead, they're giving up slightly more yards through the air this season (274.3) than they did last year (269.2).
Cyprien is nursing a hamstring injury. Otherwise, the secondary remains intact, albeit in evolving roles. The coaching staff moved Ryan over to the slot where he once excelled for the New England Patriots and left Jackson, Brice McCain and LeShaun Sims on an island Sunday against the Houston Texans' top targets.
"I felt comfortable with what we were doing, confident in what we were doing," head coach Mike Mularkey said, per ESPN.com's Cameron Wolfe. "We've been pretty good with what we've been doing for three games. Felt like don't start moving parts if you don't have to move them. Well, we did. We moved them in the second half."
A coaching staff doesn't move pieces around if they're performing well. Mularkey and Co. were trying to match up and failed to do so. More movement likely will come as a result.
Washington Redskins: Josh Doctson
Washington Redskins wide receiver Josh Doctson dropped a go-ahead touchdown with less than a minute remaining Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs. Instead of taking a lead, Washington kicked a game-tying field goal and eventually lost, 29-20.
While Doctson is talented, the former first-round pick may have a hard time shaking off the drop. His teammates still believe in him, though.
"His time will come again to make that play and I know he'll make it 110 percent," cornerback Josh Norman said, per ESPN.com's John Keim. "…You'll be immortalized. Seriously. You make that play and it's ballgame."
The drop is merely the latest disappointment in Doctson's career. He missed most of his rookie campaign with an Achilles injury and has only managed three receptions so far this season.
Other receivers on the roster are struggling, too. Jamison Crowder, for example, didn't see many targets Monday due to game flow, as head coach Jay Gruden told reporters afterward. Considering Washington drafted Doctson 22nd overall last year, though, he needs to be a bigger part of the team's game plan.