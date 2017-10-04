Every NFL Team's Biggest Early-Season Disappointment

0 of 32

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Expectations warp perceptions. This is as true in the NFL as it is everyday life, and it often manifests in disappointment.

Unrealistic expectations are often built without a proper defense mechanism to adjust to the league's ever-changing landscape. Great players and teams won't always be great. Tom Brady may be evading Father Time, but others throughout the league aren't.

Every season brings a fresh start. It's difficult to keep this in mind when past years fed into preconceptions.

Certain players haven't lived up to previous performances or draft status. Some have failed to build upon preseason efforts. Teams fall flat even when they're supposed to be among the league's best.

These setbacks extend beyond injuries since every team experiences those. Each franchise has also endured outright disappointments identifiable through the first four weeks of regular-season play.