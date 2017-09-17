Auburn QB Sean White Reportedly Arrested for Appearing Under Influence in Public

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Auburn backup quarterback Sean White was arrested early Sunday morning in Auburn, Alabama, for appearing under the influence in public.

According to James Crepea of AL.com, records show White was booked into Lee County Jail and is being held on $500 bond.

The 21-year-old junior is the backup to Baylor transfer Jarrett Stidham, and he recently returned from a two-game suspension for undisclosed reasons.

Per Crepea, White is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 30.

White saw extensive action last season, throwing for 1,679 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions, while rushing for 163 yards and two touchdowns, in 11 games.

True freshman Malik Willis served as Stidham's backup while White was suspended this season, but the Tigers were hoping to redshirt him, according to Matthew Stevens of the Montgomery Advertiser.